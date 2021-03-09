The Cranbrook Public Library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for March are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Ten Lessons for a Post Pandemic World – Fareed Zakaria (303.49)

Investing in Gold and Silver for Dummies – Paul J. Mladjenovic (332.644241)

iPhone for Seniors in Easy Steps – Nick Vandome (004.1675)

Will He Go? Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020 (973.933)

Land – Simon Winchester (333.3)

The New Normal – Jenifer Ashton (613)

Needle Felting from Ducks to Dragons and More – Liza Adams (746.0463)

Sewing for the Absolute Beginner – Caroline Smith (646.2)

The Scandinavian Skincare Bible – Johanna Gillbro (646.7)

Striking Succulent Gardens – Gabriel Frank (635)

Working from Home for Dummies – Tara Powers (658.3123)

Dying in Good Hands – Christine Sutherland (616.029)

Dog Training 101: Great Courses (636.70835)

Outsmart Yourself: Great Courses (612.82)

Normal People – Sally Rooney (fic)

The Children’s Train – Viola Ardone (fic)

The Paris Library – Janet Skeslien Charles (fic)

Cathedral – Ben Hopkins (fic)

A Perfect Amish Romance – Shelley Shepard Gray (fic)

The Wish List – Sophia Money-Coutts (fic)

My Year Abroad – Chang-rae Lee (fic)

The Heiress – Molly Greeley (fic)

Faithless in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

Missing and Endangered – J.A. Jance (mys)

The Survivors – Jane Harper (mys)

Twenty – James Grippando (mys)

The Butterfly House – Katrine Engberg (mys)

Before She Disappeared – Lisa Gardner (mys)

A Fatal Lie – Charles Todd (mys)

A History of What Comes Next – Sylvain Neuvel (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Go Ask Alice – Anonymous (ya fic)

The Great Gatsby Graphic Novel – K. Woodman-Maryard (ya fic)

The Umbrella Academy: Volumes 1 & 2 – Gerard Way (ya fic)

What If You Could Spy Like A Narwhale – Sandra Markle (j 591.47)

