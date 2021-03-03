At the library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for March are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

February is international LOVE YOUR LIBRARY month. Please send us a note on why you “love your library,” or write on one of the hearts we have available at the Welcome Desk.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Great Courses: Learning French (448.3421)

Great Courses: Learning German (438.22421)

Fossil Men – Kermit Pattison (599.938)

Just Eat – Barry Eastabrook (613.25)

Post Corona – Scott Galloway (330.973)

A Good War – Seth Klein (338.927091)

Intimate Integration – Allyson D. Stevenson (362.734089)

Everything Trump Touches Dies – Rick Wilson (973.933)

A Life on Our Planet – David Attenborough (508)

Shamanic Mysteries of Peru – Vera Lopez (299.8114)

India: Continuity and Change in the 21st Century – John Harriss (954.053)

Planetology – Annie Botticelli (133.53)

Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates – Nora Harlow (635.95)

A Promised Land – Barack Obama (bio)

Call the Vet — Bruce Fogle (bio)

The Princess Spy – Larry Loftis (bio)

The Coffee Corner – Amy Clipston (fic)

The Noble Path – Peter May (fic)

Bridgerton: the Duke and I – Julia Quinn (fic)

Forgive Me – Susan Lewis (fic)

Peach Blossom Paradise – Ge Fei (fic)

The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah (fic)

Outlawed – Anna North (fic)

The Children’s Blizzard – Melanie Benjamin (fic)

A Bright Ray of Darkness – Ethan Hawke (fic)

Robert Ludlum’s the Treadstone Exile – Joshua Hood (fic)

The Nature of Fragile Things – Susan Meissner (fic)

The Power Couple – Alex Berenson (fic)

The Mercenary – Paul Vidich (fic)

Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman (mys)

The Paradise Affair – Bill Pronzini (mys)

Girl A – Abigail Dean (mys)

The Sanatorium – Sarah Pearse (mys)

The Way Back (DVD)

The Blacklist: Season 7 (DVD)

The Sandhamn Murders: Volume 2 (DVD)

Orange is the New Black: Season 7 (DVD)

Apollo 11 (DVD)

Kingdom of the Mummies (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s newly acquired:

Sergeant Reckless – Patricia McCormick (j 951.904)

I Care About My Growing Brain – Liz Lennon (j 155.413)

Charles Darwin – Maria Vegara (j bio)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook naturalist receives national award

Just Posted

Pictured, left to right: Darren Brewer (City of Cranbrook), Bill Bennett (Bill Bennett Consulting), Councillor Ron Popoff, Mayor Lee Pratt, Councillor John Hudak, Josh Power, Peak Industries.
Economic activity picking up on Peak Industrial lands

Finger joint mill has begun production, while multiple companies are initiating or expanding operations.

At the library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

A member of the Avalanche Canada South Rockies field team gathers important snowpack data that is used to produce daily avalanche forecasts for the region. Photo by Jennifer Coulter.
Warming temperatures increase avalanche risk heading into the weekend

Warm temperatures impact conditions, human behaviour

The Ktunaxa First Nation has purchased the former Mega Deals Furniture buildings at 32 9th Avenue South in Cranbrook, and 1444 Columbia Avenue in Castlegar. (Inset — Google Street View. Cranbrook photo by Barry Coulter)
Ktunaxa buy buildings in Cranbrook, Castlegar

Nation takes over former Mega Deals Furniture in Cranbrook; expands West Kootenay presence

Art Gruenig at Turtle Day at Elizabeth Lake, May, 2014. Townsman file photo
Cranbrook naturalist receives national award

Art Gruenig awarded the Meritorious Service Cross for work with bluebirds, turtles

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists found those more satisfied with life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Two Vancouver police officers were struck by a car when the driver learned he was being arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to pay for food. (Vancouver Police Department)
Driver being arrested for alleged food order fraud rams Vancouver police with car

Two officers are in stable condition, suffering with soft tissue injuries following the incident

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read