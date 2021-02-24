What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for February are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

February is international LOVE YOUR LIBRARY month. Please send us a note on why you “love your library,” or write on one of the hearts we have available at the Welcome Desk.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Sewing: Face Masks, Scrub Caps…— Angie Herbertson (646.48)

The Living Kitchen – Tamara Green (641.5631)

The FBI Way – Frank Figliuzzi (363.250973)

Three Simple Lines – Natalie Goldberg (811.6)

Saving Justice – James Comey (363.25092)

Secrets of the Druids – Teresa Cross (299.16)

iPads for Seniors in Easy Steps – Nick Vandome (004.1675)

Before You Split – Toni Nieuwhof (306.81)

Think Again – Adam M. Grant (153.24)

Liberating Yourself from Lyme – Vir McCoy (616.9246)

Yoga Bones – Laura Staton (613.7046)

Investing for Canadians All-In-One – Andrew Bell (332.60971)

Watercolour Flowers Step-by-Step – Wendy Tait (751.422)

We Need to Hang Out – Billy Baker (bio)

A Castaway in Cornwall – Julie Klassen (fic)

Spin – Patricia Cornwell (fic)

The Island – Ana Maria Matute (fic)

All Fall Down – James Brabazon (fic)

Good Neighbours – Sarah Langan (fic)

Merger Maniac – Delvin Chatterson (fic)

Simply the Best – Delvin Chatterson (fic)

The Sea Glass Cottage – RaeAnne Thayne (fic)

One of the Rock – Kevin Major (fic)

The Shadow – Melanie Raabe (mys)

The Mystery of Mrs. Christie – Marie Benedict (mys)

Blink of an Eye – Irish Johansen (mys)

Prodigal Son – Greg Andrew Hurwitz (mys)

Fortune – Ian Hamilton (mys)

Into the Light – David Weber (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Quantum Weirdness of the Almost Kiss – Amy Noelle Parks (ya fic)

When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris (ya fic)

One of the Good Ones – Miaka Moulite (ya fic)

Concrete Rose – Angie Thomas (ya fic)

Muted – Tami Charles (ya fic)

Three Things I Know Are True – Betty Culley (ya fic)

The Good Girls – Claire Eliza Bartlett (ya fic)

The Inheritance Games – Jennifer Barnes (ya fic)

The Girl Who Thought In Pictures – Julia Finley Mosca (j bio)

Gone to the Woods – Gary Paulsen (j bio)

Garfield Goes Hog Wild – Jim Davis (j fic)

Many Points of Me – Caroline Gertler (j fic)