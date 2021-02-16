What’s Happening At The Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for February are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

February is international LOVE YOUR LIBRARY month. Please send us a note on why you “love your library,” or write on one of the hearts we have available at the Welcome Desk.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Associated History of Salmo & Ymir: 1890s – 2000 – MaryBeth VanderMeulen (971.162)

The Age of Wood – Roland Ennos (620.1209)

Is it Really Green – Georgina Wilson-Powell (640.286)

The Meateater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival – Steven Rinella (613.69)

Teaching in the Online Classroom – Doug Lemov (371.33)

Witchmark – C.L. Polk (sci fic)

Stormsong – C.L. Polk (sci fic)

They Shall Not Grow Old (DVD)

His Dark Materials: Season 1 (DVD)

Krow’s Transformation (DVD)

Jumanji: The Next Level (DVD)

The Irishman (DVD)

Picard: Season 1 (DVD)

Vera: Season 10 (DVD)

Westworld: Season 3 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Cold Falling White – Gabrielle Prendergast (ya fic)

The Jagged Circle – Shelley Peterson (ya fic)

The Very, Very, Far North – Dan Bar-el (j fic)

The Dragon Warrior – Katie Zhao (j fic)

The Spectre from the Magician’s Museum – Brad Strickland (j fic)

I Want to be a Pilot – Laura Driscoll (j easy)

The Rise of Skywalker – Ruth Amos (j easy)

Fox the Tiger – Corey R. Tabor (j easy)