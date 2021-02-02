What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for January and February are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Fossil Men – Kermit Pattison (599.938)

The Reign of Wolf 21 – Rick McIntyre (599.773)

Plants, People, and Places – Nancy J. Turner (581.63)

Mediocre – Ijeoma Oluo (305.310973)

The Book of Eels – Patrik Svensson (597.43)

Eat Smarter – Shawn Stevenson (613.2)

The Good Ancestor – Roman Krzaric (170.44)

Monarchs of the Sea – Danna Staaf (594.5)

A Beginner’s Guide to Japan – Pico Iyer (952.05)

Popular Wildflowers of Alberta and the Canadian Rockies (582.13)

Seasonal Slow Knitting – Hannah Thiessen (746.432)

British Columbia in Flames – Claudia Maria Cornwall (363.379)

No Time Like the Future – Michael J. Fox (bio)

A Promised Land – Barack Obama (bio)

Our Backs Warmed by the Sun – Vera Maloff (bio)

Black Buck – Mateo Askaripour (fic)

The Scorpions’ Tale – Douglas Preston (fic)

Fish Have No Feet – Jon Kalman Stefansson (fic)

Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me – Ace Atkins (mys)

All the Colors of Night – Jayne Ann Krentz (mys)

Hush Hush – Stuart Woods (mys)

How to Raise an Elephant – Alexander McCall Smith (mys)

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder – T.A. Willberg (mys)

Outlander: Season 5 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Kids in the Kitchen – Melissa Clark (ya 641.5)

Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir – Tyler Feder (ya 362.175)

You Say It First – Katie Cotugno (ya fic)

The Cousins – Karen M. McManus (ya fic)

Wanted: Criminals of the Animal Kingdom – Heather Tekavec (j 591.5)

A World of Discovery – Richard Platt (j 509)

Incredible Jobs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard of – Natalie Labarre (j 331.702)

What Kids Did: Stories of Kindness and Invention in the Time of Covid-19 (j 362.1962)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary – Pablo Hidalgo (j 791.4372)

Characters in Roblox – Josh Gregory (j 794.8)

Playing Roblox – Josh Gregory (j 794.8)

Explorers – Nellie Huang (j 910.92)

Brain Candy 2 – Kelley Hargrave (j 031.02)