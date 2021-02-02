At the Cranbrook Public Library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for January and February are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Fossil Men – Kermit Pattison (599.938)

The Reign of Wolf 21 – Rick McIntyre (599.773)

Plants, People, and Places – Nancy J. Turner (581.63)

Mediocre – Ijeoma Oluo (305.310973)

The Book of Eels – Patrik Svensson (597.43)

Eat Smarter – Shawn Stevenson (613.2)

The Good Ancestor – Roman Krzaric (170.44)

Monarchs of the Sea – Danna Staaf (594.5)

A Beginner’s Guide to Japan – Pico Iyer (952.05)

Popular Wildflowers of Alberta and the Canadian Rockies (582.13)

Seasonal Slow Knitting – Hannah Thiessen (746.432)

British Columbia in Flames – Claudia Maria Cornwall (363.379)

No Time Like the Future – Michael J. Fox (bio)

A Promised Land – Barack Obama (bio)

Our Backs Warmed by the Sun – Vera Maloff (bio)

Black Buck – Mateo Askaripour (fic)

The Scorpions’ Tale – Douglas Preston (fic)

Fish Have No Feet – Jon Kalman Stefansson (fic)

Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me – Ace Atkins (mys)

All the Colors of Night – Jayne Ann Krentz (mys)

Hush Hush – Stuart Woods (mys)

How to Raise an Elephant – Alexander McCall Smith (mys)

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder – T.A. Willberg (mys)

Outlander: Season 5 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Kids in the Kitchen – Melissa Clark (ya 641.5)

Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir – Tyler Feder (ya 362.175)

You Say It First – Katie Cotugno (ya fic)

The Cousins – Karen M. McManus (ya fic)

Wanted: Criminals of the Animal Kingdom – Heather Tekavec (j 591.5)

A World of Discovery – Richard Platt (j 509)

Incredible Jobs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard of – Natalie Labarre (j 331.702)

What Kids Did: Stories of Kindness and Invention in the Time of Covid-19 (j 362.1962)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary – Pablo Hidalgo (j 791.4372)

Characters in Roblox – Josh Gregory (j 794.8)

Playing Roblox – Josh Gregory (j 794.8)

Explorers – Nellie Huang (j 910.92)

Brain Candy 2 – Kelley Hargrave (j 031.02)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook, Kimberley food pantry program continues to be a success

Just Posted

The newly formed East Kootenay Female Hockey association hopes to get teams formed by the 2021/22 season. (File Photo)
East Kootenay Female Hockey Association aims to get girls into the game

The association was formed after a growing need for a local program was identified

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)
Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Codie Morigeau and Aimee Watson will join the board

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read