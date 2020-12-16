News and notes from the Cranbrook Public LIbrary

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now.

Library hours for December are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

The Library will be closed for the holidays from December 25th to January 1st.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Babies: How to Afford Your Bundle of Joy – Lisa Van de Geyn (332.02400)

Pregnancy and Diabetes – Marina Chaparro (618.3646)

Halfbreed – Maria Campbell (bio)

In the Lion’s Den – Barbara Taylor Bradford (fic)

Songs for the End of the World – Saleema Nawaz (fic)

The Devil and the Darkwater – Stuart Turton (mys)

River of Lies – R.M. Greenaway (mys)

Deadly Cross – James Patterson (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s newly acquired:

Solo –Kwame Alexander (ya fic)

Snazzy Cat Capers: The Fast and the Furriest – Deanna Kent (j fic)

Maya’s Strategy to Save the World – Tanya Lloyd Kyi (j fic)

More to the Story – Hena Khan (j fic)

Song For A Whale – Lynne Kelly (j fic)

Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation – Stuart Gibbs (j fic)

Elizabeth Webster and the Court of Uncommon Pleas – William Lashner (j fic)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook Arts reveals new mural at 1401 Art Space

Just Posted

Symphony on the Mountain 2015. Tickets are on sale now for SOTM 2015 which will take place in July next year. Bulletin file.
Tickets on sale now for Symphony on the Mountain 2021

Tickets for Symphony on the Mountain 2021 are on sale now, with… Continue reading

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

Cranbrook Hotel then and now
Historic hotel saved from fiery destruction – again

The Cranbrook Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel and one of its oldest buildings.

Mike Selby’s ‘Freedom Libraries’ has been selected as Outstanding Academic Title of the Year by the Association of College and Research Libraries
Cranbrook librarian’s book wins prestigious U.S. award

Mike Selby’s ‘Freedom Libraries’ has been selected as Outstanding Academic Title of the Year by the Association of College and Research Libraries

Bowen Byram was named WHLs player of the week as he recorded three goals and three assists. Photo by Trevor Crawley.
Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram named to Team Canada World Junior squad

A local NHL prospect has been named to Team Canada for the… Continue reading

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Most Read