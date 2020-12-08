What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now.

Library hours for December are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

The Library will be closed for the holidays from December 25th to January 1st.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Sex with Presidents – Eleanor Herman (306.770973)

The Moth and the Mountain – Ed Caesar (796.522092)

Kwanlin Dün: Our Story in Our Words (970.3)

Let Love Rule – Lenny Kravitz (bio)

In The Lion’s Den – Barbara Taylor Bradford (fic)

Apeirogon – Colum McCann (fic)

Tsarina – Ellen Alpsten (fic)

The Little Bookshop on the Seine – Rebecca Raisin (fic)

Night Sea and Stars – Heather Graham (fic)

It Ends With Us – Colleen Hoover (fic)

Hot to Trot – M.C. Beaton (mys)

Piece of My Heart – Mary Higgins Clark (mys)

Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith (mys)

Deadly Cross – James Patterson (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Andrew the Seeker – Lee Nordling (j fic)