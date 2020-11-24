At the Cranbrook Public Library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now.

Library hours for November are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Ancient Civilizations of the North – Edwin Barnhart (970.01)

The Guide to Birding in North America – James Currie (598.097)

Archaeology – Eric H. Cline (930.1)

Introduction to the Qur’an – Martyn Oliver (297.122)

How to Draw – David Brody (741.2)

Understanding the New Testament – David Brakke (225)

Masters of Photography – William Albert Allard (771)

(the above titles are great courses kits; complete with numerous

DVDs and instructional booklets)

Redbone: the True Story of a Native Rock Band – Christian Staebler (j 782.4216)

Kindred – Rebecca Wragg Sykes (569.986)

Nose Dive – Harold McGee (612.86)

How Government Really Works – Jane Allt (352.6)

Smart Cities in Canada – Mariana Valverde (307.760285)

Balancing Bountiful – Mary Jayne Blackmore (289.334092)

A Story of Karma – Michael Schauch (915.49604)

Impossible Parenting – Olivia Scobie (649.1)

Gilly the Ghillie – David Giblin (799.109711)

Dearly: Poems – Margaret Atwood (811.54)

Black Hole Survival Guide —- Janna Levin (523.8875)

Outlander Knitting – Kate Atherley (746.43)

The Really Hungry Vegan Student Cookbook (641.56362)

Fight or Submit – Grand Chief Ronald M. Derrickson (bio)

Grandfathered – Ian Haysom (bio)

The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (fic)

The Transatlantic Book Club – Felicity Hayes-McCoy (fic)

The Archer – Paulo Coelho (fic)

The Transatlantic Book Club – Felicity Hayes-McCoy (fic)

Time to Hunt – Simon Gervais (fic)

The Spoon Stealer – Lesley Crewe (fic)

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas – Bruce W. Cameron (fic)

Miss Benson’s Beetle – Rachel Joyce (fic)

The Sentinel – Lee Child (mys)

The Law of Innocence – Michael Connelly (mys)

Truth Be Told – Kia Abdullah (mys)

Fortune and Glory – Janet Evanovich (mys)

Moonflower Murders – Anthony Horowitz (mys)

The Historians – Cecilia Ekback (mys)

On Deadly Tides – Elizabeth J. Duncan (mys)

The Choice – Alex Lake (mys)

Shadow Sands – Robert Bryndza (mys)

The Kingdom – Jo Nesbo (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

The Enigma Game – Elizabeth Wein (ya fic)

Garfield’s Guide to Drawing the World’s Best-Looking Cat (and his friends) (j 741.51)

Flying Over Water – Shannon Hitchcock (j fic)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Just Posted

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
Council passes, adopts new bylaw to allow legal secondary suites

Cranbrook has formally adopted a secondary suites bylaw that will allow secondary… Continue reading

Cranbrook City Hall.
Council postpones land use discussion for proposed overnight shelter

An application for an overnight shelter will be presented at a forthcoming… Continue reading

Crisis line
Mental health crisis lines are busier than ever

The number of calls and the intensity of calls has increased. But the community is stepping up to help

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Seniors in Partnership Presents “Smile with a Senior Photo Contest”
Seniors in Partnership presents “Smile with a Senior photo contest”

This season spend some time with your favourite senior. Capture the moments… Continue reading

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Most Read