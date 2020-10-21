What's happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Exciting news! The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Library hours are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Folly and the Glory – Tim Weiner (327.7304)

Rage – Bob Woodward (973.933)

The Expendables – Jeff Rubin (305.55)

Big Promises, Small Government – George M. Abbott (336.200971)

Walking One Step at A Time – Erling Kagge (796.51)

Can’t even – Anne Helen Petersen (305.2420)

Omoiyari: The Japanse Art of Compassion – Erin Niimi Longhurst (177.7)

Finding Freedom – Omid Scobie (941.086)

The Smart Wife – Yolande Strengers (303.48)

Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women – Kate Manne (305.3)

How to Fly – Barbara Kingsolver (811.54)

One Game At A Time – Harnarayan Singh (bio)

Black Water – David Robertson (bio)

The Book of Two Ways – Jodi Picoult (fic)

The Brightest Star – Fern Michaels (fic)

The Gates of Athens – Conn Iggulden (fic)

The Good German – Dennis Bock (fic)

The Return – Nicholas Sparks (fic)

The Talented Miss Farwell – Emily Gray Tedrowe (fic)

Total Power – Kyle Mills (fic)

Chance of a Lifetime – Jude Deveraux (fic)

The Exiles – Christina Banker Kline (fic)

Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (fic)

And Now She Is Gone – Rachel Howzell Hall (mys)

The Silence –Kendra Elliot (mys)

To Tell You The Truth – Gilly Macmillan (mys)

The Searcher – Tana French (mys)

Piranesi – Susana Clarke (sci fic)

The Constant Rabbit – Jasper Fforde (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Hunting November – Adriana Mathew (ya fic)

Two Can Keep A Secret – Karen M. McManus (ya fic)

I’m Trying to Love Math – Bethany Barton (j 510)

Three Keys – Kelly Yang (j fic)

Why Do We Cry – Fran Pintadera (j pic)

