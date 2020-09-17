What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

The Library is now open (with some restrictions, reduced services and reduced hours.)

Mike Selby

The Library is now open (with some restrictions, reduced services and reduced hours.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 30 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Library hours for September are:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up will be available:

3:20 to 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

10:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday;

9:40 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted everyday at 11:30 am on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Royal Witches – Gemma Hollman (133.4308)

The Socrates Express – Eric Weiner (100)

Splitting: The Inside story of Headaches – Amanda Ellsion (616.8491)

The Pink Line – Mark Gevisser (306.76)

Dare to Speak – Suzanne Nossel (323.443)

Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joseph McCarthy (bio)

Too Much and Never Enough – Mary L. Trump (bio)

Thick as Thieves – Sandra Brown (fic)

The Lions of Fifth Avenue – Fiona Davis (fic)

Forest Green – Kate Pullinger (fic)

The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (fic)

Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (fic)

Summer – Ali Smith (fic)

Bitter Pill – Fern Michaels (fic)

The Midwife Murders – James Patterson (mys)

All the Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (mys)

Lone Jack Trail – Owen Laukkanen (mys)

The Diamond Queen of Singapore – Ian Hamilton (mys)

The Less Dead – Denise Mina (mys)

Cat Me If You Can – Miranda James (mys)

The Memory of Souls – Jenn Lyons (sci fic)

The Mother Code – Carole Stivers (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Ordinary Hazards – Nikki Grimes (ya 811.54)

All the Bright Places – Jennifer Niven (ya fic)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me – Mariko Tamaki (ya fic)

How to Build A Story – Frances O’Roark Dowell (ya fic)

My Survival: A Girl on Schindler’s List – Rena Finder (j bio)

13 and ¾ — Lisa Greenwald (j fic)

The Ship We Built – Lexie Bean (j fic)

The Plunder Down Under – James Patterson (j fic)