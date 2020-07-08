What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Exciting news!! Beginning Wednesday, July 8th, the Library will be opening its doors (with some restrictions, reduced services and reduced hours.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 30 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Library hours for July and August will be:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up will be available:

3:20 to 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday;

10:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday;

9:40 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Please note the province has suspended interlibrary loans at this time.

Our 2020 Summer Reading Club has begun! Everything is different this year because of COVID-19. Although there will be no in-person programs or activities, there are still plenty of ways to be involved.

You can register online and track your reading progress using a virtual logbook: https://bcsrc.ca/

You can also pick up a paper registration form and paper reading log at the Library.

Each week there will be virtual crafts and activities, as well as reading challenges and contests.

Watch our live programs on Facebook. We will have new programs each week, like storytelling, puppet shows, craft ideas, STEAM projects…

You can also win prizes each week!

Storytimes are also posted everyday at 11:30 am on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Helen McNicoll – Samantha Burton (759.11)

The Kidnap Years – David Stout (364.154)

Plants Only Kitchen – Gaz Oakley (641.56362)

How the Brain Works: the Facts Visually Explained (612.82)

Digital Photographer’s Handbook – Tom Ang (770)

The Literature Book – James Canton (809)

To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbour – Jeff Shaara (fic)

All Adults Here – Emma Straub (fic)

Keep Saying Their Names – Simon Stranger (fic)

Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury (fic)

Black Flag – David Ricciardi (fic)

Katheryn Howard: The Scandalous Queen – Alison Weir (fic)

The Queen’s Secret – Karen Harper (fic)

The Secrets of Love Story Bridge – Phaedra Patrick (fic)

The Wedding Dress – Danielle Steel (fic)

A Match Made for Murder – Iona Whishaw (mys)

Furmidable Foes – Rita Mae Brown (mys)

A Silent Death – Peter May (mys)

You Are Not Alone – Greer Hendricks (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

You Do You: Figuring Out Your Body, Dating, and Sexuality – Sarah Mirk (ya 306.70835)

No More Excuses: Dismantling Rape Culture – Amber J. Keyser (ya 362.883)

Picking Up the Pieces: Residential School Memories… — Carey Newman (ya 371.82997)

Solutions for a Cleaner, Greener Planet – Marc Zimmer (ya 577.27)

I Am A Feminist – Monique Polak (ya 305.42)

Fentanyl – Amy Sterling Casil (ya 362.293)

The Suicide Epidemic – Bradley Steffens (ya 362.280973)

The Arts: A Creative Future – Connor Syrewicz (ya 700.23)

Massage Therapist – Connor Syrewicz (ya 615.822)

Dog Groomer – Christie Marlowe (ya 636.7088)

Chef – Christie Marlowe (ya 641.5023)

When You’re Ready: Coming Out – Katherine Lacaze (306.76)

Loves Makes A Family – Jeremy Quist (306.76)