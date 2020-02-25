What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

A new edition of ‘Sanditon’ is here—Jane Austen’s great unfinished novel.

Holly Black finishes her Folk of Air trilogy with her young adult fantasy novel ‘The Queen of Nothing.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about the Jungle! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Novelist— Looking for a good novel? Want to find book reviews? Desperate to find other authors that are similar to your favourite? Check out NoveList, a database of fiction books and authors, recommended reading lists, book discussion ideas and book reviews for all ages. http://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=ip,url,cpid,uid&custid=s8932500&profile=novelist%20

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the incredible art of Wendy Franz, including pieces she has created to help fund a wildlife sanctuary in Southern Australia.

Adult Newly Acquired:

100 Ideas That Changed Film – David Parkinson (791.4309)

The New Rules of Divorce – Jaqueline Newman (306.893)

Pick up the Pieces: Excursions in Seventies music – John Corbett (781.64)

Slime – Ruth Kassinger (579.8)

Disney’s Land – Richard Snow (791.06)

Labyrinth of Ice – Buddy Levy (910.9163)

Locomotives of Western Canada – Mike Danneman (625.266)

Original Flava – Craig McAnuff (641.59729)

Cosplay Crash Course – Mina Petrovic (646.478)

Stand Up To Your Fears – Patricia Furness-Smith (616.8522506)

Cybersecurity – Joseph Steinberg (005.8)

In the Mountains – Bed Morgan (796.522)

Reclaiming Faith – Michael Coren (232.904)

Do Sing – James Sills (783)

Gemstones: A Jewelry Maker’s Guide… — Judith Crowe (553.8)

Beginner’s Step-By-Step Coding Course (005.1)

Wild Witch – Marian Green (133.43)

The 4-Phased Histamine Reset Plan – Becky Campbell (616.9706)

The Complete Book of Mixed Media Art (702.81)

Understand Pain, Take Back Control – David Walton (616.0472)

Europe by Rail – Nicky Gardner (914.045612)

DIY Auto-Flowering Cannabis – Jeff Lowenfels (633.79)

Eat Your Vitamins – Mascha Davis (641.302)

Where Have All the Boy’s Gone – Jenny Colgan (fic)

Ribbons of Scarlet – Kate Quinn (fic)

The Youth of God —- Hassan Ghedi Santur (fic)

Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (fic)

Tinfoil Butterfly – Rachel Eve Moulton (fic)

The Shape of Night – Tess Gerritsen (fic)

All the Ways We Say Goodbye – Beatriz Williams (fic)

The Lost Daughter – Gill Paul (fic)

My Stubborn Heart – Becky Wade (fic)

Worry – Jessica Westhead (fic)

Sanditon – Jane Austin (fic)

The Long Call – Ann Cleeves (mys)

Gallows Court – Martin Edwards (mys)

Now You See Them – Elly Griffiths (mys)

Dark Water – Robert Bryndza (mys)

The Liar in the Library – Simon Brett (mys)

A Stranger on the Beach – Michele Campbell (mys)

Blue Moon – Lee Child (mys)

Sputnik’s Children – Terri Favro (sci fic)

This is Us: Season 3 (DVD)

Yellowstone: Season 2 (DVD)

Heartland: Season 12 (DVD)

The Mercy (DVD)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Queen of Nothing – Holly Black (ya fic)

Baby Monkey: Private Eye – Brian Selznick (j fic)