What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Virginia Barlow’s ‘The Wicked Sister’ is a twist on Cinderella with a regency romance setting. Virginia will be giving a reading of her book at the Library this Valentines Day at 4 pm.

Everyone’s favourite childhood explorer gets her own live action movie in ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold.’ Swiper No Swiping!

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Valentines and Love! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Novelist— Looking for a good novel? Want to find book reviews? Desperate to find other authors that are similar to your favourite? Check out NoveList, a database of fiction books and authors, recommended reading lists, book discussion ideas and book reviews for all ages. http://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=ip,url,cpid,uid&custid=s8932500&profile=novelist%20

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

On display this month is the incredible art of Wendy Franz, including pieces she has created to help fund a wildlife sanctuary in Southern Australia.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Best of the Great Trail – Michael Haynes (917.104)

Manhunters – Steve Murphy (364.1)

Nature Based Therapy – Nevin Harper (155.91)

Milk of Paradise – Lucy Inglis (362.29309)

The Combine Harvester – Jonathan Whitlam (633.1045)

Loving Someone with an Easting Disorder – Dana Harron (616.8526)

Proud Boys and the White Ethnostate – Alexandra Minna Stern (320.56909)

Happy Money – Ken Honda (332.024)

Neanderthal – Janet Young (569.986)

Joy of Cooking 2019 Edition (641.5973)

The Mindful Guide to Managing Diabetes – Joseph P. Napora (616.462)

Bullets and Opium – Liao Yiwu (951.05)

Wood Plank Projects – Carrie Spalding (684.08)

Wild Life – Keena Roberts (bio)

Wherever You Go – Tracie Peterson (fic)

The Forest City Killer – Vanessa Brown (fic)

The Wicked Sister – Virginia Barlow (fic)

The Mcavoy Sisters Book of Secrets – Molly Fader (fic)

The Heart Keeper – Alex Dahl (fic)

A Long Pedal of the Sea – Isable Allende (fic)

The Second Sleep – Robert Harris (fic)

American for Beginners – Leah Franqui (fic)

The Blue Period – Luke Jerod Kummer (fic)

Gone Too Long – Lori Roy (fic)

Gravity is the Thing – Jaclyn Moriarty (fic)

Impossible Causes – Julie Mayhew (fic)

The Deep – River Solomon (fic)

Sword of Kings – Bernard Cornwell (fic)

Elizabeth of Bohemia – David Elias (fic)

The Secret Guests – Benjamin Black (fic)

American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (fic)

Big Lies in a Small Town – Diane Chamberlain (mys)

Perfect Crime – Helen Fields (mys)

City of Ink – Elsa Hart (mys)

Stay Hidden – Paul Doiron (mys)

Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes – Ace Atkins (mys)

The Putin Interviews (DVD)

The Warrior Tradition (DVD)

Judy (DVD)

Why Bridges Collapse (DVD)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Protect the Prince – Jennifer Estep (ya fic)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (jDVD)

Malala: Activist for Girls’ Education (j DVD)

Good Night Yoga (j DVD)