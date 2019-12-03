What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby
From baby to angst-ridden teen, Pamela Paul gives parents all the tools needed to instill a love of reading in their children in her latest book ‘How to Raise a Reader.’
In ‘Girl Scientists’ author Virginia Loh-Hagan examines the top women scientists who have made a serious impact, often outpacing their male counterparts.
Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Sheep! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.
Database of the month: Auto Repair Source — Powered by the automotive experts at MOTOR, Auto Repair Source provides the most accurate, authoritative and up-to-date service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles. All content comes from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and includes step-by-step repair information, diagrams, maintenance schedules, parts and labor estimates, service bulletins and recall. Simply click here to access it: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/research/information-by-subject/auto-truck-small-engine-repair/
On display this month is Kathy Simon’s beautiful Christmas village.
Adult Newly Acquired:
How to Raise a Reader – Pamela Paul (649.58)
Winterlust –Bernd Brunner (508.2)
The Clean Body – Peter Ward (613.4)
A Cowboy Christmas – Shanna Hatfield (641.5686)
With You by Bike – Katrian Rosen (910.41)
Snow – Giles Whittell (551.5784)
Revolution of the Soul – Seane Corn (181.45)
The North-West Is Our Mother – Jean Teillet (971.00497)
Metahuman – Deepak Chopra (204.4)
The Lost Words – Robert Macfarlane (821.92)
Shortest Way Home – Pete Buttigieg (bio)
Cursed Blood of the Donnellys–Keith Ross Leckie (fic)
The Family Upstairs – Lisa Jewell (fic)
The German Midwife – Mandy Robotham (fic)
Final Option – Clive Cussler (fic)
Secrets of the Chocolate House – Paula Brackston (fic)
The Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi Coats (fic)
The Andromeda Evolution – Daniel H. Wilson (fic)
Immigrant City – David Bezmozgis (fic)
Reproduction – Ian Williams (fic)
Lost Children Archive – Valeria Luiselli (fic)
Blue Moon – Lee Child (mys)
Twisted Twenty-Six – Janet Evanovich (mys)
The Old Success – Martha Grimes (mys)
Koode (DVD)
Beyond the Brink (DVD)
1945 (DVD)
Agave (DVD)
Flin Flon: A Hockey Town (DVD)
Young Adult & Children’s:
The Evil Queen – Gena Showalter (ya fic)
We Contain Multitudes – Sarah Henstra (ya fic)
The Field Guide to the North American Teenager – Ben Philippe (ya fic)
The Downstairs Girl – Stacey Lee (ya fic)
The Disturbed Girl’s Dictionary – Nonieqa Ramos (ya fic)
Mountain Lions – Lindsay Shaffer (j 599.7524)
Mountain Goats – Lindsay Shaffer (599.6475)
Girl Bosses – Virginia Loh-Hagan (j 338.092)
Girl Scientists – Virginia Loh-Hagan (j 509.252)
Crystals – Patrick Perish (j 548)
Fossils – Patrick Parish (j 560)
Hammerhead Sharks – Christine Thomas Alderman (j 597.34)
Stand Up To Bullying – Frank Murphy (j 302.343)
Stand Up For Caring – Frank Murphy (j 177.7)
Monstrous Devices – Damien Love (j fic)
The Bridge Home – Padma Venkatraman (j fic)
Tristan Strong Punches a Whole in the Sky – Kwame Mbalia (j fic)
Sal and Gabi Break the Universe – Carlos Hernandez (j fic)
The Horse of the River – Sari Cooper (j fic)
The Creature of the Pines – Adam Gidwitz (j fic)
Barbie Fairytopia Mermaidia (j DVD)
Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar (j DVD)