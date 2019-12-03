What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

From baby to angst-ridden teen, Pamela Paul gives parents all the tools needed to instill a love of reading in their children in her latest book ‘How to Raise a Reader.’

In ‘Girl Scientists’ author Virginia Loh-Hagan examines the top women scientists who have made a serious impact, often outpacing their male counterparts.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Sheep! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Database of the month: Auto Repair Source — Powered by the automotive experts at MOTOR, Auto Repair Source provides the most accurate, authoritative and up-to-date service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles. All content comes from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and includes step-by-step repair information, diagrams, maintenance schedules, parts and labor estimates, service bulletins and recall. Simply click here to access it: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/research/information-by-subject/auto-truck-small-engine-repair/

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is Kathy Simon’s beautiful Christmas village.

Adult Newly Acquired:

How to Raise a Reader – Pamela Paul (649.58)

Winterlust –Bernd Brunner (508.2)

The Clean Body – Peter Ward (613.4)

A Cowboy Christmas – Shanna Hatfield (641.5686)

With You by Bike – Katrian Rosen (910.41)

Snow – Giles Whittell (551.5784)

Revolution of the Soul – Seane Corn (181.45)

The North-West Is Our Mother – Jean Teillet (971.00497)

Metahuman – Deepak Chopra (204.4)

The Lost Words – Robert Macfarlane (821.92)

Shortest Way Home – Pete Buttigieg (bio)

Cursed Blood of the Donnellys–Keith Ross Leckie (fic)

The Family Upstairs – Lisa Jewell (fic)

The German Midwife – Mandy Robotham (fic)

Final Option – Clive Cussler (fic)

Secrets of the Chocolate House – Paula Brackston (fic)

The Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi Coats (fic)

The Andromeda Evolution – Daniel H. Wilson (fic)

Immigrant City – David Bezmozgis (fic)

Reproduction – Ian Williams (fic)

Lost Children Archive – Valeria Luiselli (fic)

Blue Moon – Lee Child (mys)

Twisted Twenty-Six – Janet Evanovich (mys)

The Old Success – Martha Grimes (mys)

Koode (DVD)

Beyond the Brink (DVD)

1945 (DVD)

Agave (DVD)

Flin Flon: A Hockey Town (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Evil Queen – Gena Showalter (ya fic)

We Contain Multitudes – Sarah Henstra (ya fic)

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager – Ben Philippe (ya fic)

The Downstairs Girl – Stacey Lee (ya fic)

The Disturbed Girl’s Dictionary – Nonieqa Ramos (ya fic)

Mountain Lions – Lindsay Shaffer (j 599.7524)

Mountain Goats – Lindsay Shaffer (599.6475)

Girl Bosses – Virginia Loh-Hagan (j 338.092)

Girl Scientists – Virginia Loh-Hagan (j 509.252)

Crystals – Patrick Perish (j 548)

Fossils – Patrick Parish (j 560)

Hammerhead Sharks – Christine Thomas Alderman (j 597.34)

Stand Up To Bullying – Frank Murphy (j 302.343)

Stand Up For Caring – Frank Murphy (j 177.7)

Monstrous Devices – Damien Love (j fic)

The Bridge Home – Padma Venkatraman (j fic)

Tristan Strong Punches a Whole in the Sky – Kwame Mbalia (j fic)

Sal and Gabi Break the Universe – Carlos Hernandez (j fic)

The Horse of the River – Sari Cooper (j fic)

The Creature of the Pines – Adam Gidwitz (j fic)

Barbie Fairytopia Mermaidia (j DVD)

Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar (j DVD)

