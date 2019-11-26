What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Ken McGoogan charts the Scots who chose to settle in Canada after being evicted from their ancestral homelands in his latest book ‘Flight of the Highlanders.’

Whatever young Polly writes in her new book comes to life—sometimes with dire consequences in Alice Kuiper’s brightly illustrated ‘Polly Diamond and the Magic Book.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Rainbows & Weather! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Database of the month: Pronunciator — A fun and free way to learn any of 80 languages with self-directed lessons, live teachers, movies, music and more. Simply visit: https://learning.pronunciator.com/getstarted.php?library_id=189973887 and enter your library card number.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is Frank Eimer’s absolutely amazing Remembrance Day display.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Clearing the Air – Tim Smedley (363.7392)

Betrayal in Berlin – Steve Vogel (327.1273)

Scarred – Sarah Edmondson (209.0973)

Highway of Tears – Jessica McDiarmid (362.88089)

Shut Away: When Down Syndrome Was A Life Sentence – Catherine McKercher (362.20971)

Murdered Midas – Charlotte Gray (364.1523)

Flight of the Highlanders – Ken McGoogan (971.03)

From Where I stand – Jody Wilson-Raybould (971.00497)

Living High Off the Hog – Chef Michael Olson (641.664)

Drag – Simon Doonan (306.778)

For the People – Anelia Schutte (968.737)

Life Undercover – Amaryllis Fox (bio)

From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (bio)

Sontag – Benjamin Moser (bio)

Right after the Weather – Carol Anshaw (fic)

Animal Farm: The Graphic Novel – George Orwell (fic)

A Single Thread – Tracy Chevalier (fic)

Greenwood – Michael Christie (fic)

Grilled – Leah Garces (179.3)

What Rose Forgot – Nevada Barr (mys)

The Night Fire – Michael Connelly (mys)

A Hero Born – Jin Young (sci fic)

Love in Design (DVD)

Magna Carta Unlocked (DVD)

Anthropocene (DVD)

The Woman in White (DVD)

Margaret the Rebel Princess (DVD)

American Sign Language Made Easy (DVD)

Wild Ways of the Vikings (DVD)

Wild South West (DVD)

Never Look Away (Blu-ray)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Under Our Clothes: Our First Talk about Our Bodies – Jillian Roberts (j 362.7)

The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family – Ibtihaj Muhammad (j pic)

Polly Diamond and the Magic Book – Alice Kuipers (j fic)

Wonder Park (j DVD)

