What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby
Henry Russell’s ‘Around the World in 80 Novels’ is a grand tour of literary destinations guaranteed to make one start packing.
A new shopping mall seeks to thwart Squirell-Girl’s plans in Shannon Hale’s ‘2 Fuzzy 2 Furious.’
Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Messy! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.
Database of the month: Pronunciator— A fun and free way to learn any of 80 languages with self-directed lessons, live teachers, movies, music and more. Simply visit: https://learning.pronunciator.com/getstarted.php?library_id=189973887 and enter your library card number.
On display this month is Frank Eimer’s absolutely amazing Remembrance Day display.
Adult Newly Acquired:
Around the World in 80 Novels – Henry Russell (910.41)
Wisdom Engaged: Traditional Knowledge for Northern Community Well-Being (362.1089)
All the Money in the World – John Pearson (332.092)
The Flexitarian Cookbook – Julia Charles (641.5636)
The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak (fic)
Blue Hours – Daphne Kalotay (fic)
Say You Still Love Me – K.A. Tucker (fic)
Vendetta in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)
A Most Wanted Man (DVD)
Firefly: The Complete Series (DVD)
House of Cards: The Final Season (DVD)
Penguins: Spy in the Huddle (DVD)
To the Arctic (DVD)
Young Adult & Children’s:
An Epic Tale – Mark Collin Reid (ya 971.201)
Miles Morales: Spider Man – Jason Reynolds (ya fic)
Seuss-sms! – Dr. Seuss (j 811.52)
Seashores – Valerie Bodden (j 597.6768)
Pelicans – Valerie Bodden (j 598.3)
Elk – Valerie Bodden (j 599.657)
Kiviuq and the Bee Woman – Noel McDermott (j 398.20899)
National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 (j 031.02)
Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson (j 523.01)
Animals in Minecraft – Josh Gregory (794.8)
Middle Eastern Immigrants in Canada – Lydia Lukidis (305.894)
2 Fuzzy 2 Furious – Shannon Hale (j fic)
Whatshisface – Gordon Korman (j fic)
Bad Kitty: Camp Daze – Nick Bruel (j fic)
Earth to Echo (j Blu-ray)