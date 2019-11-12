What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Henry Russell’s ‘Around the World in 80 Novels’ is a grand tour of literary destinations guaranteed to make one start packing.

A new shopping mall seeks to thwart Squirell-Girl’s plans in Shannon Hale’s ‘2 Fuzzy 2 Furious.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Messy! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Database of the month: Pronunciator— A fun and free way to learn any of 80 languages with self-directed lessons, live teachers, movies, music and more. Simply visit: https://learning.pronunciator.com/getstarted.php?library_id=189973887 and enter your library card number.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is Frank Eimer’s absolutely amazing Remembrance Day display.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Around the World in 80 Novels – Henry Russell (910.41)

Wisdom Engaged: Traditional Knowledge for Northern Community Well-Being (362.1089)

All the Money in the World – John Pearson (332.092)

The Flexitarian Cookbook – Julia Charles (641.5636)

The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak (fic)

Blue Hours – Daphne Kalotay (fic)

Say You Still Love Me – K.A. Tucker (fic)

Vendetta in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

A Most Wanted Man (DVD)

Firefly: The Complete Series (DVD)

House of Cards: The Final Season (DVD)

Penguins: Spy in the Huddle (DVD)

To the Arctic (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

An Epic Tale – Mark Collin Reid (ya 971.201)

Miles Morales: Spider Man – Jason Reynolds (ya fic)

Seuss-sms! – Dr. Seuss (j 811.52)

Seashores – Valerie Bodden (j 597.6768)

Pelicans – Valerie Bodden (j 598.3)

Elk – Valerie Bodden (j 599.657)

Kiviuq and the Bee Woman – Noel McDermott (j 398.20899)

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 (j 031.02)

Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson (j 523.01)

Animals in Minecraft – Josh Gregory (794.8)

Middle Eastern Immigrants in Canada – Lydia Lukidis (305.894)

2 Fuzzy 2 Furious – Shannon Hale (j fic)

Whatshisface – Gordon Korman (j fic)

Bad Kitty: Camp Daze – Nick Bruel (j fic)

Earth to Echo (j Blu-ray)

Most Read