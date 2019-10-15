What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Just in time for Halloween is Stephen King’s ‘The Institute’—a story of kids facing unspeakable evil, but this time in American’s current political climate.

The natural science of a trees life is explored in the brightly illustrated ‘The Magic and Mystery of Trees’ by Jen Green.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Canadian Animals! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Database of the month: IndieFlix: Watch award-winning shorts, features, and documentaries from more than 50 countries. Streaming movies available on all Internet-enabled computers, tablets (including iPad and Android), smart phones through the Web browser, and on Roku and Xbox. Simply visit: https://www.rbdigital.com/cranbrookbc/service/indieflix and enter your library card number.

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is Kathy Simon’s wonderful Celebration of Tea.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Becoming a Hair Stylist – Kate Bolick (646.7)

At the Bridge – Wendy Wickwire (305.80092)

Talking to Strangers – Malcolm Gladwell (302)

Natural Compresses & Poultices – Christopher Vasey (615.535)

Because Internet – Gretchen McCulloch (302.231)

A Liberated Mind – Steve C. Hayes (158.1)

Rocky Mountain Cooking – Katie Mitzel (641.59711)

The Ecology Book (577)

The Ultimate Colin Wilson (823.914)

Superior: The Return of Race Science – Angela Saini (305.8)

JP Boyd on Family Law 2019 (346.711015)

How to Raise a Boy – Michael Reichert (649.132)

The Ultimate Tool Book (621.9)

Inland – Tea Obreht (fic)

Tidelands – Philippa Gregory (fic)

All This I Will Give To You – Dolores Redondo (fic)

The Institute – Stephen King (fic)

Quichotte – Salman Rushdie (fic)

Sealskin – Su Bristow (fic)

Swimming for Sunlight – Allie Larkin (fic)

The Dragonfly Sea – Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor (fic)

The Last Act – Brad Parks (fic)

The Last Train to London – Meg Waite Clayton (fic)

Landfall – Thomas Mallon (fic)

Charlie Savage – Roddy Doyle (fic)

The Angel Makers – Tessa Harris (mys)

A Deadly Deception – Tessa Harris (mys)

Bloody Genius – John Sandford (mys)

Killer Instinct – James Patterson (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Freedom of Expression – Danielle S. McLaughlin (j 323.44)

My First Book of Tagalog Words – Liana Romulo (j 499.211)

The Magic and Mystery of Trees – Jen Green (j 582.16)