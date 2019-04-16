What’s Happening At The Cranbrook Library

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Bunnies! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come to the Giant Garage Sale of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library at the Manual Training School located next to the Library. The times are 9 am to 2 pm on Sat. May 4th. Come and find those hidden treasures. Your unneeded items can be donated for this sale on Friday, May 3rd from 9 am to 4 pm in the Manual Training School. We accept dishes, lamps, bikes, toys, tools, clothing, jewels, collectibles, ornaments, gardening containers, etc. However because of space limitations, we can’t accept large furniture or computers. For further information call Michele at 250-426-4063.

All proceeds from this sale will be used for programs and supplies at the Cranbrook Public Library.

Please note the Library will be closed over the Easter holiday weekend.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We also have a new JUST FOR TEENS section on our website, located here:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/for-you/teens/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the outstanding Easter display courtesy of Kathleen Simon.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Cravings Made Vegan – Bianca Haun (641.5636)

The Path Made Clear – Oprah Winfrey (121.68)

Outer Order, Inner Calm – Gretchen Rubin (158)

Canadian Justice, Indigenous Justice – Kent Roach (345.7124)

Craft Beef – Joel Heitzeberg (641.662)

Thick – Tresie McMillan Cottom (301.092)

See You in The Piazza – Frances Mayes (945.0931)

Mama’s Last Hug – Francs de Waal (599.88515)

Sea People – Christina Thompson (996)

Girl, Stop Apologizing – Rachel Hollis (158.1082)

The Danish Art of Whittling – Frank Egholm (736.4)

The Keto Diet Cookbook – Leanna Vogel (641.56383)

Word 2019 – Scott Basham (005.52)

IPad for Seniors – Nick Vandome (004.165)

An Elegant Defense – Matt Richtel (616.079)

A Gift from Darkenss – Patience Ibrahim (bio)

King of Kings – Wilbur Smith (fic)

The Matla Exchange – Steve Berry (fic)

Fever – Deon Meyer (fic)

Wait for Me – Susan May Warren (fic)

Driftwood Bay – Irene Hannon (fic)

Mending Fences – Suzanne Woods Fisher (fic)

The Sound of Distant Thunder – Jan Drexler (fic)

The Au Pair – Emma Rous (fic)

The A-List – J.A. Jance (mys) (Audio CD)

Miss Julia Takes the Wheel – Ann B. Ross (mys)

Dead in the Water – Annelise Ryan (mys)

Wolf Pack – C.J. Box (mys)

Bohemian Rhapsody (DVD)

Westworld: Seasons 1 & 2 (DVD)

The Mentalist: Season 6 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Ant Bully j DVD)

What's Happening At The Cranbrook Library

