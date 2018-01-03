Welcome Cranbrook’s newest citizen

While a New Year’s Eve baby was not born in the early morning hours of the first day of 2018, Luke Grant arrived a day later on Jan. 2 at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. Luke was born at 3:53 am on Jan. 2, weighing in at seven pounds and one ounce, to April and James Grant. Congratulations to the Grant family! Pictured, left to right: Kaiden, April, Luke, Max (front), James and Nash. Photo courtesy April Grant