Weed Warrior: Keep your eyes out for Field Pennycress

Field Pennycress, aka Stinkweed, is a controversial plant that came to North America from Eurasia in the 1700s, as a strong flavoured pot herb and has spread across the continent since.

Its notched, flat, circular, seed pods were the size and shape of a silver English penny (the size of our dime or nickel) in previous centuries, hence the name.

The young tender shoots of Pennycress are still eaten in Europe, often with enough sauce to mask the bitter garlicky bite.

Field Pennycress oils will taint the milk of dairy cows that graze on this plant; and, its oily stems and seeds can cause serious internal damage to cows, horses and pigs that eat too much Pennycress growing in pastures, or included in feed hay.

Apparently, boiling water can prevent the plant’s enzymes from producing toxic chemicals from Pennycress oil, making it safer as an animal fodder and as a food additive for humans. I don’t know about you, but this nature-boy isn’t keen on menu items that need strong-flavoured salad dressings to mask their pungent taste.

However, since Field Pennycress produces twice as much oil as soybeans, Biodiesel Companies are interested, so some American corn and soybean farmers plant Field Pennycress as a supplemental crop.

Each plant can produce 20,000 seeds that can live for decades in the soil before germinating.

If you are going to grow a plant, like Field Pennycress, that other people consider to be an invasive weed, be a good citizen and control it, so your garden herb does not spread to neighbouring properties.

This slender tap rooted plant can be pulled from loose soil, or controlled with a “little dab” of herbicide, after cutting and garbage bagging most of the Pennycress leaves and stems. Remember to wear protective latex or vinyl gloves when touching weeds.

Weed Warrior Frank

Previous story
Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

Just Posted

Weed Warrior: Keep your eyes out for Field Pennycress

Field Pennycress, aka Stinkweed, is a controversial plant that came to North… Continue reading

The week on the beat

Police respond to 145 calls for service between July 2-9

Kimberley artist hosting JulyFest show

George Hogg, whose paintings have been showcased around the world, is hosting a JulyFest art show

Huckleberry harvesting restricted to protect grizzly bear habitat

The Province is restricting commercial-scale huckleberry harvesting to protect grizzly bear habitat… Continue reading

Historic Cranbrook hotel gets new life

The Mount Baker Hotel is changing ownership, and acquiring a new anchor tenant in Soulfood.

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

The Latest: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ leads all Emmy nominees

70th annual Emmy Awards nominations announced Thursday

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

Indigenous women overrepresented in Vancouver police checks: rights advocates

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs asked complaint commissioner to probe

Surge in demand for paper, glass straws a boon for plastic alternatives firms

Starbucks, Ikea, A&W, Recipe Unlimited Corp. have announced they would phase out plastic straws

Liberal promise to set strict rules for unpaid interns pushed to 2019

Officials now say it will be fall of 2019 — right when the next federal election is expected

After horse dies, B.C. group urges Calgary Stampede to suspend chuckwagon racing

The Vancouver Humane Society says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in B.C.

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. athlete headed to national logger sports championships

Kaslo’s Andrea Hand has become a student of the saw

Most Read