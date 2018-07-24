War Amps Champ Georgia Hamilton and MP Wayne Stetski.

War Amps mark 100th anniversary with special envelope

A local War Maps “Champ” presented Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski with special memento that celebrates the War Amps 100th anniversary this week.

On Monday, July 23, Georgia Hamilton, 16, of Cranbrook, presented MP Stetski with newly designed Canada Post commemorative envelope which marks The War Amps centennial.

The envelope reflects the Association’s long history and innovative programs through photos and text. The War Amps was started in 1918 by amputee veterans returning from the First World War to help each other adapt to life with amputation.

The Association’s programs have grown over the past 100 years from assisting war amputees – whom they still serve – to all amputees, including children.

Barry Coulter photo

