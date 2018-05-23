View from the aerie

Last week, photographer Helga Knote came upon a bald eagle sitting on the edge of the large twig nest in the crook of a huge Ponderosa Pine near the Bull River. It was very vigilant, often looking down into the nest and then peering around, scanning for any signs of danger. Both parents share the incubation duties and feed the young eaglets — there was another one flying about a kilometre away, which could have been the other parent. Helga Knote photo

Previous story
Kootenay Christian Academy honours its teachers

Just Posted

View from the aerie

Last week, photographer Helga Knote came upon a bald eagle sitting on… Continue reading

Kootenay Christian Academy honours its teachers

Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading

RCMP busy over long weekend with impaired drivers

With another Victoria Day holiday in the books, Cranbrook RCMP has reported… Continue reading

MS Walk set for Baker Park on Sunday

Communities across the province are gearing up for the annual MS Walk… Continue reading

Date set for polygamy sentencing decision

After nearly 27 years since the initial police investigation into polygamy allegations… Continue reading

Kootenay Christian Academy honours its teachers

Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading

WATCH: Week in review: May 18

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” Trump said on Twitter

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

Literary agent Andrew Wylie said Roth died Tuesday night of congestive heart failure.

Most Read