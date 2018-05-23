View from the aerie

Last week, photographer Helga Knote came upon a bald eagle sitting on the edge of the large twig nest in the crook of a huge Ponderosa Pine near the Bull River. It was very vigilant, often looking down into the nest and then peering around, scanning for any signs of danger. Both parents share the incubation duties and feed the young eaglets — there was another one flying about a kilometre away, which could have been the other parent. Helga Knote photo