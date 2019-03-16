Pacu is likely the largest pet fish you’ll find in the Shuswap, and at 28 years old and going strong he is likely the oldest as well. He currently lives a carefree life in his special tank at Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Swimming slow and steady around the waters of his special tank in Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies in Salmon Arm is one monster of an exotic fish, and his name is Pacu.

Well known throughout the Shuswap, Pacu is a Black Pacu fish, a much more relaxed relative of the fearsome piranha. Pacu’s tend to make their home in the Amazon River, where they feed on nuts, tree fruits and river vegetation.

Read More: Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake Monster?

Critters assistant manager Jenny Ritchie says Pacu is likely not only the biggest pet fish in the region, but the oldest as well. With an estimated 28 years behind him already, and a potential to live up to 50 years in total, Pacu has been a longtime fixture in the area and will likely remain alive and well for quite some time.

Ritchie says his favourite foods are bananas and grapes, and he is very curious when visitors show up. Pacu seems to have a fondness for kids and, oddly enough, dogs; she says he tends to swim right up to the glass and greet these visitors with extra enthusiasm.

Read More: Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Critters welcomes visitors to drop by and pay Pacu a visit, if you’re lucky you might even see him being fed some fruit.

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

Just Posted

Ice caged by Tigers in 5-2 loss

Medicine Hat pulled out the guns, directing 55 shots at the Kootenay crease

Emergency services train for ice rescue

Local firefighters and search and rescue personnel fine-tuned their ice rescue techniques… Continue reading

College Fire Service grads feted

For the Townsman College of the Rockies’ Kimberley campus celebrated their latest… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1912

March 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook skaters shine at STARSkate

Four skaters from the Cranbrook Skating Club came back with top honours at Super Series in Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

“Not Very Okay At All”

Rev. Yme Woensdregt “Piglet?” said Pooh. “Yes Pooh?” said Piglet. “Do you… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the employee at Pages Book Emporium who rushed to return… Continue reading

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

19 years after B.C. woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu said he is relieved that mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu will at last face trial

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Most Read