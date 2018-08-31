VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Derek Bond wondered what he had done to deserve the best front row seat of his life.

Three humpback whales surrounded the sport fisherman’s boat, breaching and fin slapping so close he could smell the air pushed out of their blowholes.

“It came up for a breath (next to the boat) and it exhaled,” he said laughing. “Its breath smelled like rotten garbage.”

Jigging for salmon near Kitty Coleman beach south of Campbell River, Bond said the whales came so close he could have reached over and touched one. The retired Victoria resident said one humpback actually rubbed the bottom of his boat.

RELATED: VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat near Campbell River

Bond turned off his motor as they began to approach and enjoyed the show for approximately 40 minutes as the three whales slowly submerged and reemerged.

Despite the proximity, he said he was never worried they would capsize his boat and that he was simply in awe the entire time.

“I was truly blessed, it was just an amazing experience, once in a lifetime,” Bond continued. “I was the only boat out there… not that I am complaining, it was pretty incredible.”

RELATED: Humpback whales treat tourists to early-morning show

alim@arnoldlimvisuals.com

Like and follow the Campbell River Mirror on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Just Posted

FozzyFest returns to Koocanusa after relocating in 2017

FozzyFest is set to return to Lake Koocanusa for their fourteenth annual… Continue reading

How Kimberley deals with invasive plants

The City of Kimberley has released an update on the Invasive Plant… Continue reading

Triumphant summer months for local rowing crews

Submitted article: July and August have been busy months for local rowing… Continue reading

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

WATCH: The week in review

WATCH: Fire roundup The current B.C. wildfire season is now officially the… Continue reading

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Examining the meaning of ‘Song of Songs’

Did you know that there is a celebration of sexual love in… Continue reading

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Freeland to break from NAFTA talks to make announcement at embassy

According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture

WATCH: The week in review

WATCH: Fire roundup The current B.C. wildfire season is now officially the… Continue reading

Most Read