Van Steijn takes over as CEO at St. Eugene Resort

St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino has a new CEO at the helm.

The Resort announced the appointment of Sandra van Steijn as Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of Barry Zwueste on April 30, 2021.

Ms. van Steijn has 10 years of previous experience at the resort, beginning in 2010, serving as General Manager as well as Acting CEO.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Sandra back to the resort,” said Sophie Pierre, Board Chair. “With her experience, Sandra is most qualified to lead our excellent management team and associates in continuing to make St. Eugene Resort a destination of choice for our guests. We are sad to see Barry Zwueste leave but wish him a very happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Mr. Zwueste was appointed CEO of St. Eugene Resort in January, 2016. Under his leadership, Mr. Zwueste restored financial stability and growth to the resort. Among his many accomplishments was the development and successful opening of the RV Park and the major renovation of the Casino, making it a year-round attraction. Mr. Zwueste created and grew the Indigenous Culture Awareness Training as well as the Speaking Earth experience programs. He also introduced innovative and successful events such as WineSpring and the Long Table Dinner. Over the past 13 months, Mr. Zwueste provided critical leadership navigating the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Eugene’s world-renowned golf course is now open. The RV Park is currently accepting local residents’ reservations. Management plans to fully re-open St. Eugene Resort on May 25, following all British Columbia travel and health guidelines.

St. Eugene Resort & Casino is an exciting travel destination in the Canadian Rockies near Cranbrook. The resort has a historic past and a bright future with a new CEO at the helm.

About St. Eugene Casino Resort Casino

St. Eugene Resort is located within the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa Nation in the heart of the East Kootenay Region. The Resort offers 125 rooms & suites, the Casino of the Rockies, a championship golf course, three restaurants, and a riverside RV Park

