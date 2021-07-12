Vahana goats return to Idlewild Park

The goats are grazing on invasive plant species in the wetlands of Idlewild in Cranbrook

The goats of Vahana Nature Rehabilitation returned to Idlewild Park in Cranbrook on Monday, July 12, to continue their invasive plant treatments.

The natural invasive plant management is part of a partnership between the City of Cranbrook, Vahana Nature Rehabilitation and the Columbia Outdoor School.

The goats were at Idlewild back in May, where they started clearing one of three priority areas around the lake, the City explained in a press release. Their latest adventure saw them in the same priority zone, before moving on to the priority three grazing area in the wetlands.

The goats were also in Lois Creek in Kimberley on Sunday.

According to the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council (EKISC), goats are one of several effective treatment methods for various invasive plant species. EKISC says that goats have special enzymes in their stomachs that break down the invasive plants enough that the seeds don’t spread through excrement.



Alexa is pictured with the goats of Vahana Nature Rehabilitation. The goats returned to Idlewild Park in Cranbrook on Monday, July 12, to continue their invasive plant treatments. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

