This Bald Eagle (haliaeetus leucocephalus) is a regular Wasa Slough, and can often be seen on an old Ponderosa pine snag, perched high on the hill above the slough. Helga Knote photo

This Bald Eagle (haliaeetus leucocephalus) is a regular Wasa Slough, and can often be seen on an old Ponderosa pine snag, perched high on the hill above the slough. Helga Knote photo

Urban wildlife Part IX: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers in the Advertiser throughout 2021. Part IX. With links to Parts I-VIII

All throughout the winter and early spring of 2021, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part IX.

See More: Urban Wildlife Part VIII.

See More: Urban Wildlife Part VII.

This pair of Trumpeter Swans had eyes only for each other. Trumpeter Swans mate for life and in the spring they engage in a beautiful, graceful courtship that involves a lot of wing flapping on the water and constant soft hooting back and forth. In a few weeks eggs will be laid and the cygnets will appear in early summer. Helga Knote photo

Kurt Swanson had a close encounter of the third kind with a ram near the Bull River Trout Hatchery. Kurt Swanson photo

Fluffy but fierce! This Northern Pygmy-Owl made an appearance in a local backyard last week and in the space of a half hour, dispatched, and dined on two unlucky mice (one of which can be seen dangling from the hunter’s talons). Christina Blaskovich photo

Karen Nordby had a close encounter of the Weasel kind along Jim Ogilvie Way in Kimberley, stopping to exchange pleasantries with a fellow pedestrian dressed in winter whites. Karen Nordby photo

A male Common Goldeneye enjoys a splash bath in a patch of open water at Peckham’s Lake before a leisurely preening session in the warm sun. Helga Knote photo

A mourning dove, waiting for its mate. Christina Blaskovich photo

See More: Urban Wildlife Part VI.

See More: Urban Wildlife Part V.

Female Pine Grosbeak: Grosbeaks live in open evergreen forests with spruce, pine, or fir across Canada. They forage on the ground or in trees, grabbing seeds and fruits or or nipping fresh buds and needles from the tips of branches. Miriam Saville photo

Juvenile Bald Eagle surveying his domain. Miriam Saville photo

A Grey Jay. Miriam Saville photo

A house finch enjoying late afternoon sunshine. Stewart Wilson photo

A black-billed magpie in a pensive mood at St. Eugene Mission. Stewart Wilson photo

See more: Urban Wildlife Part IV.

See more: Urban Wildlife Part III

This mountain chickadee was showing its acrobatic skills as it fed on seeds above Joseph Creek. Stewart Wilson

A peregrin falcon takes wing. Stewart Wilson photo

A pileated woodpecker at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A Red-Breasted Nuthatch. Miriam Saville photo

A flock of common redpolls was enjoying feeding on seeds on a sunny afternoon at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

This sharp-shinned hawk looks like it is about to start feeding on some berries, but it is waiting for any unsuspecting songbirds. Stewart Wilson photo

See more: Urban Wildlife Part II.

See more: Urban Wildlife Part I.

Watch out songbirds! This northern shrike is on the lookout for its next meal at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A flock of snow buntings. Stewart Wilson photo

Above and below: These snow spiders were discovered a few minutes apart by a girl in Joanna Popoff’s kindergarten class from Gordon Terrace Elementary during a weekly outing to Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photos

Song Sparrow celebrating the day. Miriam Saville photo

Above and below: This Townsend’s solitaire seems equally at home on its perch by the construction site off Innes Avenue as at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Mountain Bluebirds are back in our valley, taking advantage of these warm, early spring days. This brilliant, sky-blue male (left) was seen at the Irrigation Fields, along with several others. Helga Knote photo.

Above: Mountain Bluebird photo by Miriam Saville

Western Bluebird Photo by Miriam Saville

American Wigeons are medium-sized, rather compact ducks with a short bill and a round head. They tend to sit on the water with their heads pulled down, giving them a no-necked look. Breeding males have a brownish gray head with a wide green stripe behind the eye and a gleaming white cap, resulting in them being referred to as “bald pate” ducks. Miriam Saville photo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It happened this week in 1914

Just Posted

This Bald Eagle (haliaeetus leucocephalus) is a regular Wasa Slough, and can often be seen on an old Ponderosa pine snag, perched high on the hill above the slough. Helga Knote photo
Urban wildlife Part IX: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers in the Advertiser throughout 2021. Part IX. With links to Parts I-VIII

Pictured from left to right: Judy Mistal (Food Bank Volunteer), Tracie Rallison (Food Bank Volunteer) and Gerry Oviatt (Food Bank Manager) on Wednesday, March 24. Volunteers and staff are working hard to prepare to move in to the new Food Bank Facility on Industrial Road. The new facility will be open to the public as of April 7. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Cranbrook Food Bank prepares to move in to new facility

The Food Bank will be closed from March 31 to April 6

Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuate stranded person from the backcountry. Photo courtesy of Kimberley SAR.
Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuates stranded person

At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 24, Kimberley Search and Rescue responded… Continue reading

Cranbrook city hall. File photo.
City approves funding to develop design plan for sewer service to Shadow Mountain

City council has approved $400,000 that will be directed towards designing offsite… Continue reading

Two Kimberley Dynamiters, goalie Eric Scherger and defenseman Nick Dobson sign on with the BCHL Junior A Cranbrook Bucks.
Dynamiters Scherger and Dobson sign with Cranbrook Bucks

Two Kimberley Dynamiters, defenseman Nick Dobson and goalie Eric Scherger, have signed… Continue reading

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

woensdregt column
Being a Church in a Pandemic

Yme Woensdregt Earlier this year, three churches in the lower mainland brought… Continue reading

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read