Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

All throughout 2020, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part I.

Common Yellowthroat (Bob Whetham photo)

Female Yellowthroat (Stewart Wilson photo)

Downy Woodpecker foraging on a mullein stalk. Helga Knote photo

Ruby-Crowned Kinglet (Bob Whetham photo)

A killdeer feeding on a dry creek bed out the outflow to Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

White-throated Sparrow. (Bob Whetham photo)

A song sparrow ready for take-off. (Bob Whetham photo)

A starling (Stewart Wilson photo)

Helga Knote was witness to a lively mixed flock of Red Crossbills, Cassin’s Finches and Pine Siskins vying for for the best spots for a bath (above) or jostling for a perch on the small fir directly outside her kitchen window (below).

Gary Billmark watched the osprey bring in the fish to the youngster (above and below).

A merganser gets up a head of steam on Premier Lake. Verna Oderkirk-Bungay photo

A Dusky Grouse along the Volksmarch Trail in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo

An American kestrel has one last look before dropping down to open ground behind 16 Street South to catch agrasshopper for supper. Stewart Wilson photo

A flicker. Stewart Wilson photo

Bluejay with take-out snack. Miriam Saville photo

A Mountain Grouse on Mt. Fisher on a ledge surveying Lake Koocanusa far below. Larry Dureski photo

A merlin looks for prey from its perch overlooking Elizabeth Lake. (Stewart Wilson)

An eastern kingbird dining on a cherry-faced meadow hawk dragonfly at Elizabeth Lake. (Stewart Wilson)

A western painted turtle comes to the surface at Lazy Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

An adult and juvenile loon on a fishing expedition at Jim Smith Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Red Winged Blackbird heading home. Miriam Saville photo

Western Wood Pee Wee. Miriam Saville photo

A squirrel with pouch full of goodies long the Volksmarch. Karen Nordby photo

A lesser scaup surfaces after feeding among the water lilies at Jim Smith Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

An American Goldfinch taking a moment to pose at Wycliffe. Miriam Saville photo.

Common Yellowthroat enjoying the day at Elizabeth Lake. Miriam Saville photo

Female Red Crossbill at Idlewild. Stewart Wilson photo

A Spotted Towhee seen along the Volksmarch trail in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo

A staring contest at Eager Hill. Craig Montgomery photo

A gorgeous buck in velvet seen along the Volksmarch trail in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo