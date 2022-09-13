Wildsight’s fall apple picking programs underway in Kimberley and Cranbrook. Wildsight/Bryan Clarkson file

Upcoming apple picking events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has now set the dates for apple picking this fall. A lot of fruit goes to waste in Kimberley and Cranbrook, just falling to the ground to either rot or attract wildlife.

Wildsight’s Apple Capture program allows some of this waste fruit to be picked and used. You can sign up for a Pick and Press event to help pick apples and make juice.

Upcoming events are:

CRANBROOK – Meet at Public Produce Garden on:

• September 16 (10 am – 2 pm) – Pick

• September 18 (11 am – 2:30 pm) – Press

KIMBERLEY – Meet at Kimberley Community Garden on:

• September 17 (10 am – 2 pm) – Pick

• September 24 (10 am – 1 pm) – Press (Harvest Party)

Celebrate the season at the 9th annual Harvest Party taking place at the Kimberley Community Garden on Saturday, September 24 from 10am-1pm. This Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook event is a great chance to enjoy the garden, take home the bountiful harvest, and partake in a plethora of activities.

There will be kids activities, apple juice pressing, and zucchini races (BYOZ – bring your own zucchini). The event will also play host to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank spud bucket showdown weigh in, a bear spray demonstration by Wildsafe BC, and our community potluck.

• September 29 (5 – 7 pm) – Pick

• October 2 (11 am – 2:30 pm) – Press

