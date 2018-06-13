Two Quilts of Valour for Cranbrook couple

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames and Quilts of Valour says it was a real privilege to present Quilts of Valour to both Dan and Nelda MacKinnon from Cranbrook. Both husband and wife served in the Canadian Navy. Thank you both for your Service!

Dan’s quilt was made by the Kimberley Gardenview Quilters and Nelda’s was made by Sandy Westgate also from Kimberley.

“There just aren’t words to express how much these quilts mean, but “thank you” to all the quilters who donate these quilts so we can acknowledge those who so selflessly gave, that we could live in a free country,” Postnikoff said.