Clarence Selden and Dion Langevin were Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year, recognized as “outstanding individual(s) for their work and accomplishments related to their volunteer work with a BCAFM member farmers’ market.” (BCAFM)

Two Cranbrook Farmers’ Market volunteers honoured

Clarence Selden and Dion Langevin named Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year,

Two volunteers with the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market have been named Volunteers of the Year by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets.

The BCAFM celebrated the best of B.C. with its sixth annual BC Farmers’ Market Awards at the organization’s 20th annual conference, held over the weekend at the Kimberley Conference Centre, in partnership with two local farmers’ markets: the Kimberley and the Cranbrook Farmer’s Markets.

Clarence Selden and Dion Langevin were Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year, recognized as “outstanding individual(s) for their work and accomplishments related to their volunteer work with a BCAFM member farmers’ market.”

The pair were among the recipients of eight awards presented at the ceremony, as the BCAFM “celebrated individuals and organizations that made outstanding contributions to the B.C.’s farmers’ market sector in 2018.”

“The award winners are perfect examples of the high standards to which farmers’ markets, market vendors, volunteers and managers hold themselves. Each has excelled at product innovation and quality, market citizenship, promoting farmers’ markets in their communities or giving to their communities in some way,” said awards judge, Bruce Fatkin.

A panel of leading professionals in the sector, including Jon Bell, farmer and former BCAFM president; Elizabeth Quinn, former BCAFM executive director; and Bruce Fatkin, former Abbotsford Farm and Craft Market manager and BCAFM board member. The judges selected the following as the best of BC farmers’ markets in 2018, from nominations received throughout the province.

Other awards included:

Farmers’ Market of the Year (Large, 61+ vendors) — Esquimalt Farmers Market

Farmers’ Market of the Year (Medium, 21-60 vendors) — Pemberton Farmers’ Market

Farmers’ Market of the Year (Small, up to 20 vendors) — Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market

Farmers’ Market Manager of the Year — Miche Warwick (Rossland Mountain Market)

Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year (farmer) —Forbes Farm (Gord and Steve Forbes, Kelowna and Penticton Farmers’ Markets )

Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year (non-farmer)— Blackbird Bakehouse (Tanya Molle, Cranbrook, Fernie and Kimberley markets)

Partner of the Year— Kyle Goulet and Moss Street Market (Victoria).

The BCAFM is a registered society that represents over 145 farmers’ markets across BC. Its mission is to develop, promote and strengthen the capacity of farmers’ markets in all regions of the province.

Previous story
VIDEO: Guided snowshoe walks in Mount Revelstoke National Park

Just Posted

Cranbrook preparing for spring melt flooding

City has planned projects on the go such as upgrading creek channels and storm sewer infrastructure

Council punts decision on indoor facility location

Staff says it needs more time to adequately consult with affected user groups at Balment Park

Team Buchy battles at provincials

The Kimberley curling team will be facing off at the 2019 BC U18 Girl’s Championships

City of Cranbrook warns of email scam

Residents have been receiving emails claiming a ‘payment’ hasn’t been processed

City hires new fire chief

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins comes to Cranbrook after 36 years of service in the Canadian military

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

VIDEO: Guided snowshoe walks in Mount Revelstoke National Park

It takes a forest to raise a tree

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Kootenay government leaders join search and rescue funding calls

Resolutions to put pressure on Province for stable funding; EMBC in negotiations with BCSARA

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Most Read