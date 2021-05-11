Twisted Peaks marks first birthday

Happy first birthday to Twisted Peaks, the frozen yogurt shop that began business one year ago on the corner of Baker Street and 12th Avenue South. Owners (and sisters) Becky McArthur and Robin Hansen created an elaborate balloon display to mark the occasion, and they enter their second summer of operations.
