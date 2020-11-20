Our fantastic and generous local businesses have contributed beautiful gift baskets, intended for silent auction, now to be auctioned virtually. Stay tuned for details.

Townsman Christmas Village will now be virtual: Stay tuned for details

New pandemic restrictions from the Province of B.C. on public gatherings means that the Cranbrook Townsman has to cancel the public aspect of its annual Christmas Village — a fundraiser for the Parent Advisory Councils of School District 5.

Nonetheless, while Village-goers will not be able to take in the displays of gift trees and gingerbread creations and gift baskets at the sumptuous Royal Alexandra Hall, we are still committed to bringing the event to you virtually, through the myriad miracles of modern technology. Just give us a couple of days to work out the details. The Christmas Village was scheduled to take place at the Alex from November 24-28. Our fantastic and generous local businesses have contributed beautiful gift baskets, intended for silent auction, now to be auctioned virtually. Yes, you will be able to bid on these items, and help us and our partners launch the Christmas season and support the great work local PACs do for our kids.

Watch for the exciting details, coming to you soon on our website (www.cranbrooktownsman.com) and social media platforms, and in print in the Cranbrook Townsman on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Stay tuned, stay safe, be calm, be kind.

Our fantastic and generous local businesses have contributed beautiful gift baskets, intended for silent auction, now to be auctioned virtually. Stay tuned for details.
Townsman Christmas Village will now be virtual: Stay tuned for details

New pandemic restrictions from the Province of B.C. on public gatherings means…

