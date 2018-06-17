The torch was lit in Cranbrook to launch the countdown to the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 BC 55+ Games, Sunday, June 17, in Balment Park. The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15, with sports being held in venues throughout Cranbrook and Kimberley. Over 2,800 participants are expected to compete in 23 sports. Left to right: Cindy Simpson, President of the BC Seniors Games Society; Sandy Zeznk, Joint President of the BC+ Games Host Society; India Sherrit, Cranbrook Olympic Ski-crosser and torch bearer; Jaret Thompson, Joint President of the BC+ Games Host Society. Barry Coulter photo

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

A ceremony was held Sunday to cap of Cranbrook’s summer festival of Sam Steele Days and to launch the countdown to what will be a key event in Cranbrook and Kimberley’s autumn — indeed, of all British Columbia’s autumn.

A torch-lighting ceremony was held in Balment Park Sunday, June 17, in celebration of the approaching Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15, with sports being held in venues throughout Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Over 2,800 participants are expected to compete in 23 sports.

Sunday’s event was emceed by Kaytee Wheaton on the stage at the main Sam Steele Fairgrounds at Balment Park, by Western Financial Place.

Greetings were heard from Ktunaxa Elder Dorothy Alpine, Don McCormack and Lee Pratt, the mayors of Kimberley and Cranbrook respectively, host society Joint Presidents Sandy Zeznik and Jaret Thompson, and BC Seniors Games Society President Cindy Simpson.

Cranbrook Olympic Ski-Crosser India Sherrit carried the torch on the the site, whereupon she, McCormack and Pratt proceeded to light the Games cauldron.

As the flame burns in Cranbrook for the coming months, the Games society is looking for volunteers to help make the event a success. Go here to register as a volunteer, or for more information.

More to come.

Previous story
Nine-year-old launches recycling business in northwest B.C.
Next story
Fiorentino, Wheeldon Cranbrook’s newly crowned Youth Ambassadors

Just Posted

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

Fiorentino, Wheeldon Cranbrook’s newly crowned Youth Ambassadors

Isabella Fiorentino named Sam Steele Sweetheart, Brooke Wheeldon named Princess at Pageant that kicks off Sam Steele Days

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

College of the Rockies celebrates annual convocation

The College of the Rockies celebrated their 42nd convocation ceremony on Friday,… Continue reading

Permanent MRI unit operational at Cranbrook hospital

New MRI replaces mobile unit and will double testing capacity for East Kootenay patients.

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read