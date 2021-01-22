There’s a place for everyone: Coldest Night of the Year walk is back

CNOY is a family friendly walk/fundraiser hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays to help those who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 and we need your help! The CNOY is set for Feb. 20.

It’s back — the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

CNOY is a family friendly walk/fundraiser hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays to help those who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 and we need your help!

This year CMHA Kootenays is hosting a virtual fundraiser to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. While we encourage walkers to walk on Feb 20 2021 anytime day or dusk, you can walk any day in the month of February. Teams and walkers can choose their own 2.5km or 5km route to walk – how great is this – you can walk in the Community Forest, South Star, your own neighborhood or snowshoe in Kimberley Nature Park, the choices are endless.

Adult walkers who raise a minimum of $150 and youth walkers who raise a minimum of $75 will get 2021 CNOY toque.

Unable to walk but want to donate, go to https://cnoy.org/location/cranbrook and click donate direct to our official team. The Generals Team is for anyone who wants to join a team or donate.

Some ideas on how you can raise funds for CNOY are: put a team together, challenge co-workers, family or friends, ask your employer if they will match the funds raised, and gather members from community groups.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Berry Architecture & Associates. This company believes in the work and services provided by CMHA Kootenays and is once again our lead sponsor in supporting this event.

CMHA Kootenays would also like to thank Tim Hortons and The City of Cranbrook as rest stop sponsors and College of the Rockies as an event sponsor. We also apprecite our wonderful media sponsors, B104 Total Country, 102.9FM The Drive, Cranbrook Townsman, e-KNOW and 2DayFM as they are supporting the event by informing their listeners and readers about CNOY and how to get involved.

Want more information on sponsoring CNOY- Cranbrook event? Email events@cmhakootenays.org or call Lori at 250.426.5222 ext 3041

Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding area residents, we need your support! Sign up as a CNOY walker or donor today at https://cnoy.org/location/cranbrook