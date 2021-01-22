CNOY is a family friendly walk/fundraiser hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays to help those who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 and we need your help! The CNOY is set for Feb. 20.

CNOY is a family friendly walk/fundraiser hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays to help those who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 and we need your help! The CNOY is set for Feb. 20.

There’s a place for everyone: Coldest Night of the Year walk is back

CNOY fundraising walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger set for Feb. 20

It’s back — the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

CNOY is a family friendly walk/fundraiser hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays to help those who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 and we need your help!

This year CMHA Kootenays is hosting a virtual fundraiser to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. While we encourage walkers to walk on Feb 20 2021 anytime day or dusk, you can walk any day in the month of February. Teams and walkers can choose their own 2.5km or 5km route to walk – how great is this – you can walk in the Community Forest, South Star, your own neighborhood or snowshoe in Kimberley Nature Park, the choices are endless.

Adult walkers who raise a minimum of $150 and youth walkers who raise a minimum of $75 will get 2021 CNOY toque.

Unable to walk but want to donate, go to https://cnoy.org/location/cranbrook and click donate direct to our official team. The Generals Team is for anyone who wants to join a team or donate.

Some ideas on how you can raise funds for CNOY are: put a team together, challenge co-workers, family or friends, ask your employer if they will match the funds raised, and gather members from community groups.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Berry Architecture & Associates. This company believes in the work and services provided by CMHA Kootenays and is once again our lead sponsor in supporting this event.

CMHA Kootenays would also like to thank Tim Hortons and The City of Cranbrook as rest stop sponsors and College of the Rockies as an event sponsor. We also apprecite our wonderful media sponsors, B104 Total Country, 102.9FM The Drive, Cranbrook Townsman, e-KNOW and 2DayFM as they are supporting the event by informing their listeners and readers about CNOY and how to get involved.

Want more information on sponsoring CNOY- Cranbrook event? Email events@cmhakootenays.org or call Lori at 250.426.5222 ext 3041

Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding area residents, we need your support! Sign up as a CNOY walker or donor today at https://cnoy.org/location/cranbrook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
General public shouldn’t expect vaccines until fall: Interior Health South Okanagan Similkameen

Just Posted

CNOY is a family friendly walk/fundraiser hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays to help those who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 and we need your help! The CNOY is set for Feb. 20.
There’s a place for everyone: Coldest Night of the Year walk is back

CNOY fundraising walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger set for Feb. 20

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 17-23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to the Conservative Party’s removal of a controversial Ontario MP

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

City Hall in Cranbrook.
City council pre-approves 2021 Capital Works Program

City council has given budget pre-approval for the 2021 Capital Works Program,… Continue reading

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New COVID-19 protocols set for provincial courthouses

The new rules were issued on Jan. 21, and took effect immediately

Police in Vancouver looking for male suspect who allegedly spat and attacked a store manager for not wearing a mask, at 7-Eleven near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue just before noon on Dec. 17, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
VIDEO: Man spits on 7-Eleven manager over mask rule, sparking Vancouver police probe

‘Unfortunately, the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault’

The Vancouver-based SAR team successfully rescued two lost snowshoers off of the west side of Tim Jones Peak in the early morning of Monday, Jan. 19. (North Shore Rescue photo)
B.C.’s busiest SAR team raises alarm after 2021 begins with fatality, multiple rescues

‘People beyond ski resort areas of Seymour, Grouse, and Cypress go without cell reception,’ SAR warns

Police are searching for an alleged sex offender, Nicole Edwards, who they say has not returned to her Vancouver halfway house. (Police handout)
Police hunt for woman charged in ‘horrific’ assault who failed to return to Surrey halfway house

Call 911 immediately if you see alleged sex offender Nicole Edwards, police say

A screenshot from a local Instagram account video. The account appeared to be frequented by Mission students, and showed violent videos of students assaulting and bullying other students.
Parents, former students describe ‘culture of bullying’ in Mission school district

Nearly two dozen voices come forward speaking of abuse haunting the hallways in Mission, B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vaccine rollout is focused on health care workers first, especially those dealing with long-term care facilities. (Nathan Denette - Canadian Press)
General public shouldn’t expect vaccines until fall: Interior Health South Okanagan Similkameen

Interior Health focused on vaccinating long-term and first-line care workers

Most Read