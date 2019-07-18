Theatre renovations uncover the past

Historic Studio Stage Door gets extensive upgrading; renos at the ‘putting-back-together stage’

A 110-year-chimney has been uncovered in renovations to an historic Cranbrook theatre downtown on 11th Ave. South— only one of the benefits to an extensive renovation of the second floor lobby.

Cranbrook Community Theatre is halfway through its Studio Stage Door renovation project for 2019.

The upper lobby has been demolished and structurally upgraded, with new electrical, new windows, insulation and drywall.

“We’re now at the putting-back-together stage,” said CCT President Peter Schalk.

The work is being done by Robin Brazenall from Munter Design and Building Corp

When the lobby walls were taken down, an important historical feature was uncovered — the building’s original brick chimney, built in 1909, which runs from basement to roof, and which now graces the lobby’s south wall as a feature that enhances the whole space.

As well, the drywalling is being finished with paint and wallpaper this week.

“All new wiring, all new insulation, new tight windows (on all sides of the second floor), energy efficient — we’re greening our own building,” Schalk said.

New wall sconces and a new ticket booth are also part of the lobby upgrades.

The CCT would like to thank Robin Brazenall from Munter Design and Building Corp. the excellent communication and quality work that has gone into the building to date. Thanks also the the Columbia Basin Trust and City of Cranbrook.

The funds for this project were raised through the Columbia Basin Trust Fund under the Arts, Culture and Venues Grant and the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society.

The City of Cranbrook turned the building over to the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society in 1973/74, and the group has acted as stewards of the heritage building ever since. The building was built in 1909 by the Masons as a Masonic Temple, with the cornerstone laid in November, 1909, and the grand opening in June, 1910.

Renovations are expected to be complete by September 1, 2019.

