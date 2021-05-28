Cailey Chase and the Angora goats of Vahana Nature Rehabilitation at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook, Thursday, May 22. (Dave Humphrey photo)

Cailey Chase and the Angora goats of Vahana Nature Rehabilitation at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook, Thursday, May 22. (Dave Humphrey photo)

The Weed Warrior: Having goats tackle invasive plants is an excellent strategy

On May 20th, I visited the weed control project at Idlewild Park involving Cailey Chase and her Vahana Nature Rehabilitation goats.

Cailey kindly found time to chat with me while managing her goat herd and interacting with the public.

If anyone of you is interested in learning to mill Cashmere goat hair locally, for knitting projects, Cailey would love to talk to you. Having to send her shearings to P.E.I. for milling is a bit of a stretch for Cailey; anyway, back to weed control.

In the last decade, I have worked a number of summers with weed control contractors dealing with invasive weeds in Cranbrook and Kimberley, including the knapweed and Canada thistle infesting the boggy area on the east end of Idlewild. Since we are not allowed to use herbicide within 15 metres of water, controlling weeds on boggy ground is slow and involves a lot of clipping, hand pulling and bagging . For a crew of three or four, dealing with all the noxious weeds in Cranbrook, and around the city reservoir in a month or so, did not leave us much time to spend in one area.

WATCH: Goats tackle invasive weeds at Idlewild.

Having a couple of dozen goats take on sensitive areas — where herbicide use is not allowed, such as Idlewild, Elizabeth Lake and the reservoir area, is an excellent management decision.

Goats have successfully controlled weeds in other areas for years. Check out this video: Goats Eat Weeds — Farm to Folk Wyoming.

This is Cailey’s website: www.vahana.ca.

As a follow-up to last week’s dandelion article, I picked and washed 25 dandelion flowers May 22, and ate one raw, then stirred the remaining two dozen into a cup of flour with two eggs and some milk for pancakes. Two dozen flowers in three pancakes was definitely not as chewy as five dozen, but seemed a little sparse, so next week I’ll try three dozen dandelions. The raw dandelion flower was slightly stronger tasting than a lettuce leaf, but definitely not bitter yet.

Now, my property is 250 m (700 ft) above the business district of Cranbrook (about the same elevation as Kimberley’s Platzl), so my growing season is later than downtown’s.

I will continue the raw dandelion bitterness experiment weekly and suggest anyone choosing to eat dandelions do the same before feeding them to your family. All you dandelion rookies need to remember to only eat a few at a time, then wait a week before trying some more, for at least 3 weekly trials, to make sure they don’t hurt you.

Weed Warrior Frank

Previous story
Kootenay residents asked to participate in bat count
Next story
It happened in 1914

Just Posted

Pictured are Kye Kocher (left), Laura-Leigh McKenzie (right) and their baby Ambrose. Kocher and McKenzie are the owners and operators of Corner Veggies, a market garden located in Jaffray, BC. (Submitted file)
Farm life: A life change, with nature as your guide

A chat with Corner Veggies, a market garden in Jaffray

Cailey Chase and the Angora goats of Vahana Nature Rehabilitation at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook, Thursday, May 22. (Dave Humphrey photo)
The Weed Warrior: Having goats tackle invasive plants is an excellent strategy

On May 20th, I visited the weed control project at Idlewild Park… Continue reading

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
Veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

1914
It happened in 1914

May 23 - 29: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

These juvenile Great Horned Owls are growing quickly and getting ready to leave their nest.  They are one of the most common owls in North America and can be found in many different habitats, from the Arctic to the tropics, including within cities.  Great Horned Owls can take down prey larger than themselves but also eat smaller animals such as frogs and rodents. Helga Knote photos
Urban wildlife Part XII: The East Kootenay birds (and others) of 2021

All throughout 2021, our local photographers have been capturing the best of… Continue reading

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Pictured are Chris Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine (left) and Artist Paul Reimer (right) behind the newly installed Elk Hair Caddis art sculpture at the Fly Fusion Magazine headquarters in Cranbrook. (Submitted file) Pictured are Chris Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine (left) and Artist Paul Reimer (right) behind the newly installed Elk Hair Caddis art sculpture at the Fly Fusion Magazine headquarters in Cranbrook. (Submitted file)
Local blacksmith, artist Paul Reimer installs three new public pieces in Cranbrook

Two are on display at Kootenay Granite, while the other is located outside of Fly Fusion headquarters

(Image by Willgard Krause from Pixabay)
Emotions in a pandemic: Wallow if you need to

We must allow ourselves all these feelings, so they don’t build up and come out in inappropriate ways

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Empress of Ireland survivors Robert Crellin and Florence Barbour are seen in stills from a recently rediscovered 1914 newsreel.
Missing footage of Empress of Ireland hero from Kootenays located

A man and girl are depicted on a long-lost newsreel from 1914

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

Most Read