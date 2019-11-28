The Village Serves Up Dinner

Annual Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner provides feast for 400

A great community feast and true community event kicked off the Christmas season in festive fashion Wednesday night, Nov. 27, at the Cristoforo Colombo Lodge in Cranbrook.

The 38th annual Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner — the largest yearly event for seniors in southeast BC — served more than 400 turkey dinners to diners, with the turkeys, the stuffing, the vegetables, all the trimmings, ice cream for dessert, and rum punch.

It truly takes a village to provide this feast — a host of volunteers from the Colombo Lodge, Cranbrook Rotary, Cranbrook City Council and others prepped, cooked, served and cleaned up after.

Rotarians had started prepping the meals on Sunday.

As well as Rotarians and Cranbrook Italian community, others pitch in to help create the repast.

Rick’s Meats donated 300 pounds of fresh turkey every year for the dinner. Fort Steele Bakery provided fresh rolls, Safeway donated all the cut bread to make the stuffing.

Kootenay Kwik Print printed the tickets to the event at no charge. The Heritage Inn sold them at the front desk no charge. The band Old Spice provided music for dancing after supper.

And afterwards, JJ’s Laundry cleans the vast piles of linens used, at no charge.

Rotary donates all monies raised through ticket sales back to the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Club, the Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

The festive feast tradition was started in 1982 by George Georgopoulus, owner of the Apollo Restaurant at the time. He held it in the basement of his restaurant at first, but shortly after, the event moved up to the Colombo Lodge and over the years has become a joint effort between the Rotary Club of Cranbrook and the Colombo Lodge.

 

Previous story
WATCH: The 2019 Black Press Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Just Posted

The Village Serves Up Dinner

Annual Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner provides feast for 400

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

Parking funds to be leveraged for downtown revitalization

City council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment that would allow… Continue reading

SPCA East Kootenay seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help. The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch… Continue reading

Mainroad issues regional weather advisory

Snow potentially on the way in the East Kootenay for Wednesday

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Most Read