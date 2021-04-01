The Symphony of the Kooenay‘s “A Team,” in concert in a 2019 photo by Lyle Grisedale.

The Symphony of the Kooenay‘s “A Team,” in concert in a 2019 photo by Lyle Grisedale.

The Symphony shines … even when we can’t be together

Yme Woensdregt

Normally, I’d be writing a review of a concert presented by our beloved Symphony of the Kootenays. Alas, we’ve been unable to gather for concerts, just as we haven’t been able to do a lot of things together. But I want to tell you about an exciting and innovative project the Symphony has got going. It’s not quite the same as a concert, but it’s a wonderful reminder of the treasure which is in our midst.

For an hour every second Saturday, conductor Jeff Faragher hosts a program called “The Green Room” on the Symphony YouTube channel. Faragher talks with some of the musicians from the Symphony, most of whom travel some distance to share their joy in making beautiful music with us.

Cranbrook is the smallest city in North America (I believe) to host its own orchestra. We can be justifiably proud of that fact. But we’ve not been able to gather for a concert for over a year now, and some of us are missing it terribly. “The Green Room”, however, helps us continue making a connection with our Symphony. It comes a reasonably close second to actually attending a concert.

So far, there have been three episodes, in which the musicians talk about their own struggles during the pandemic and what they’re doing to overcome those difficulties. They also play some pieces which they have pre–recorded.

In the first program, we spent an hour with concertmaster Cvetozar Vutev, who lives in Kamloops. The second program, entitled “Being a Musician in Cranbrook,” featured three local musicians—violinist Penny Long, and music teachers Stephanie Tichauer and Evan Bueckert. Last Saturday featured the cello section (or the A-Team as they like to call themselves) from Calgary, followed by a Zoom conversation in which we could ask questions and talk together about our love for the Symphony, and how we miss attending the concerts during this difficult time.

Seven more episodes of “The Green Room” are planned from April 10 until mid–June, at 7:30 pm on Saturday evening—which, as everyone knows, is concert time. Check their website (www.sotk.ca) and click on the Green Room tab for more information. You can also find past programs on the same YouTube channel.

I recommend it highly. It’s a delightful and soul–filling hour in which we get to participate with our orchestral musicians as we share our disappointments as well as our hopes and dreams for a future where we can once more be together.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It happened this week in 1914

Just Posted

The Symphony of the Kooenay‘s “A Team,” in concert in a 2019 photo by Lyle Grisedale.
The Symphony shines … even when we can’t be together

Yme Woensdregt Normally, I’d be writing a review of a concert presented… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

March 28 – April 3: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

letter
LETTER: Who would do such a thing?

Nesting goose shot on Wycliffe property

Left to right: Prince William of the House of Windsor — the sexiest bald man in the world, apparently; Peter Garrett, lead singer of Midnight Oil (photo courtesy Thesupermat); Another random bald guy, angry he didn’t make the top 100.
The survey results that have shaken the bald community

Now folks, everyone knows that the balder a man is, the better… Continue reading

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

An engraving by Levasseur after Jules-Elie Delaunay depicts the angel of death at the door during the 165 A.D. plague in Rome. (Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 4.0)
Moral malpractice and the future of faith

Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson’s ruling… Continue reading

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP governmet

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read