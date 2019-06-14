The Hugs and Slugs

Hugs! Two green thumbs up to garden centre employees Michelle and Cole for going above and beyond on a miserable wet afternoon, trying to find an alternative for this customer, after discovering garden soil sale item was not in stock then supposedly in-stock substitute item could not be found either. They persevered and came up with an acceptable solution, and were cheerful about doing this, in spite of getting drenched and muddied.

Hugs to the Grade 4/5 (I think) class from Amy Woodland and their teacher, for being in attendance at the Rotary Park DDay service last week. Reassuring to see the importance of this event being instilled in these youth.

Hugs to all involved in the organization and presentation of the DDay service downtown last week. Moving and meaningful. [Only small slug would be lack of First Nations acknowledgement or representation]

Hugs to the Cranbrook Townsman for the excellent DDay newspaper supplement. Thanks for the thoughtful, interesting, educational content and the local connections to this historic event.

Slugs: The contract binding the RecPlex with the Winnipeg Ice until 2023 has won the Slug Cup. Am I the only one who sees an unrealistic problem with that?

Hugs: To the conservation officer who took the time to look up a phone number in the Lower Mainland. That number started a chain reaction that saved the baby duck we found. You made my three kids and a little ducks day. Thank you!

Hugs: To Dr. Irina Baciu for coming to her dental office after working hours to fix my husband’s partial. You have a very professional attitude. HUGS also to Shera and Savannagh who work in Dr. Baciu’s office for returning telephone calls and for being a great asset to her office.

Hugs: To Rusty, Leah and Ryan for the super service they gave us on Saturday, June 8/19 at the Heidout and Fisher Peak Brewing Company. Great food also.

Hugs: To all the people with the beautiful lawns. They truly show how much you care about your yards. Pretty as a picture!

Hugs: To all the adults who made the Elementary School District Track Meet happen. Special hugs to those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

Slugs: To everyone who lets their cat roam — my garden is not a litter box.

Hugs: To the Cranbrook Townsman and Kimberley Bulletin subscribers for your patience and understanding in regards to the Thursday and Friday paper delivery. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the papers were late to our carriers.

Hugs: To Custom Car & Sound for helping me twice last week to get my remote starter (complimentary service) working properly. I did not purchase it at their shop as I had recently moved to Cranbrook. I love it here!

Hugs: To Dave at Super Flooring. He is great at his job! From the Old Girl.

