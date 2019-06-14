The Hugs and Slugs

Hugs! Two green thumbs up to garden centre employees Michelle and Cole for going above and beyond on a miserable wet afternoon, trying to find an alternative for this customer, after discovering garden soil sale item was not in stock then supposedly in-stock substitute item could not be found either. They persevered and came up with an acceptable solution, and were cheerful about doing this, in spite of getting drenched and muddied.

Hugs to the Grade 4/5 (I think) class from Amy Woodland and their teacher, for being in attendance at the Rotary Park DDay service last week. Reassuring to see the importance of this event being instilled in these youth.

Hugs to all involved in the organization and presentation of the DDay service downtown last week. Moving and meaningful. [Only small slug would be lack of First Nations acknowledgement or representation]

Hugs to the Cranbrook Townsman for the excellent DDay newspaper supplement. Thanks for the thoughtful, interesting, educational content and the local connections to this historic event.

Slugs: The contract binding the RecPlex with the Winnipeg Ice until 2023 has won the Slug Cup. Am I the only one who sees an unrealistic problem with that?

Hugs: To the conservation officer who took the time to look up a phone number in the Lower Mainland. That number started a chain reaction that saved the baby duck we found. You made my three kids and a little ducks day. Thank you!

Hugs: To Dr. Irina Baciu for coming to her dental office after working hours to fix my husband’s partial. You have a very professional attitude. HUGS also to Shera and Savannagh who work in Dr. Baciu’s office for returning telephone calls and for being a great asset to her office.

Hugs: To Rusty, Leah and Ryan for the super service they gave us on Saturday, June 8/19 at the Heidout and Fisher Peak Brewing Company. Great food also.

Hugs: To all the people with the beautiful lawns. They truly show how much you care about your yards. Pretty as a picture!

Hugs: To all the adults who made the Elementary School District Track Meet happen. Special hugs to those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

Slugs: To everyone who lets their cat roam — my garden is not a litter box.

Hugs: To the Cranbrook Townsman and Kimberley Bulletin subscribers for your patience and understanding in regards to the Thursday and Friday paper delivery. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the papers were late to our carriers.

Hugs: To Custom Car & Sound for helping me twice last week to get my remote starter (complimentary service) working properly. I did not purchase it at their shop as I had recently moved to Cranbrook. I love it here!

Hugs: To Dave at Super Flooring. He is great at his job! From the Old Girl.

Send your hugs and/or slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Previous story
Walk a mile in her shoes comes to Creston

Just Posted

College, Ktunaxa sign new agreement building on long-standing partnership

An agreement between the College of the Rockies and the Ktunaxa Nation… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 9-15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Government must at least try to act on forestry issues, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says the situation with the forest… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

Hundreds of athletes converged in Wasa Park to take part in the annual event

Outlaws split weekend games against Sabercats, Renegades

The Cranbrook Outlaws played host to the Tier II South Conference Calgary and Red Deer teams

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

The Hugs and Slugs

Hugs! Two green thumbs up to garden centre employees Michelle and Cole… Continue reading

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Most Read