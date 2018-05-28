The HeidOut’s Hellroaring tops at Canadian Brewing Awards

A fine local brew brought to the world courtesy of the HeidOut Restaurant and Brewhouse has won national kudos.

The HeidOut’s Fisher Peak Brewing Company’s Hellroaring Scottish Ale took home gold from the Canadian Brewing Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia, this weekend past.

“World class and exceptional is how the Scottish Ale beer from our very own Fisher Peak Brewing Co. was rated by world class judges at the Canadian Brewing awards,” the Heid Out wrote in a Facebook post.

“With over 2000 entries, the who’s who of the Canadian brewing world, Cranbrook’s own small town brewery brings home the hardware!

“When asked by big distributors in Montreal and Toronto where you can get Fisher Peak beer, we just smile and tell them ‘only in Cranbrook of course.”

Fisher Peak Brewing thanked all its supporters in the post.

Hellroaring Scottish Ale is named after Hellroaring Creek near St. Mary Lake.