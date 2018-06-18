The Great Sam Steele Parade of 2018

Crowds pack new downtown route to see massive parade unfurl, Saturday, June 16

The Sam Steele Parade, a centrepiece extravaganza of the Cranbrook summer, reached new heights — or rather, lengths — this past Saturday, June 16, to kick Sam Steele Days into high gear. The massive parade, kilometres in length, also followed a new route this year — from the Cranbrook Public Library down to Baker Street, over to 8th Avenue South, down to 1st Street South, and finally winding up near 14th Avenue South. And crowds packed the entire route. Barry Coulter photos, Paul Rodgers and Trevor Crawley video.

WATCH:

 

Previous story
Fiorentino, Wheeldon Cranbrook’s newly crowned Youth Ambassadors

Just Posted

The Great Sam Steele Parade of 2018

Crowds pack new downtown route to see massive parade unfurl, Saturday, June 16

Teck donates $1 million to College of the Rockies

Investment in facilities and student scholarships boosts regional trades training

Scholarship awarded to local high school student

Tyler Carter, a Grade 12 Mount Baker Secondary School student who is… Continue reading

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

Fiorentino, Wheeldon Cranbrook’s newly crowned Youth Ambassadors

Isabella Fiorentino named Sam Steele Sweetheart, Brooke Wheeldon named Princess at Pageant that kicks off Sam Steele Days

The fabulous, fantastic, famous Wiener Dog races

One of the showcase attactions of Cranbrook’s Sam Steele Days festival are the Wiener Dog races — thrills and chills galore!

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

The fabulous, fantastic, famous Wiener Dog races

One of the showcase attactions of Cranbrook’s Sam Steele Days festival are the Wiener Dog races — thrills and chills galore!

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Most Read

  • The Great Sam Steele Parade of 2018

    Crowds pack new downtown route to see massive parade unfurl, Saturday, June 16

  • The fabulous, fantastic, famous Wiener Dog races

    One of the showcase attactions of Cranbrook’s Sam Steele Days festival are the Wiener Dog races — thrills and chills galore!