The Great Sam Steele Parade of 2018

The Sam Steele Parade, a centrepiece extravaganza of the Cranbrook summer, reached new heights — or rather, lengths — this past Saturday, June 16, to kick Sam Steele Days into high gear. The massive parade, kilometres in length, also followed a new route this year — from the Cranbrook Public Library down to Baker Street, over to 8th Avenue South, down to 1st Street South, and finally winding up near 14th Avenue South. And crowds packed the entire route. Barry Coulter photos, Paul Rodgers and Trevor Crawley video.

WATCH: