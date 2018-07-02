The Graduates of 2018: Part III

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount Baker Secondary School Class of 2018 to moveits pre-prom reception from Rotary Park indoors to the Key City Theatre.

The public descended on the theatre to see the Grads and their guests proceed across the stage in all theirelegance.

And the theatre was packed — every seat was full, and the halls of the theatre and both upstairs and downstairslobbies jammed with family and friends who’d come to wish the graduates well.

Not only that, a crowd was lined up on the sidewalk on 14th Street outside, unable to even get inside the doors.

The grad committee improvised, and as each graduate left the stage, whether they were in groups, couples, triosor solo, they ascended the stairs inside the theatre to the upstairs lobby, then down the theatre stairs and out intothe hallway and downstairs lobby, then outside to the sidewalk, then finally back inside, where they took seats inthe theatre for a group picture.

Almost 240 graduates and their guests then departed for the prom at the Cranbrook Curling Centre.

The Townsman wishes all the graduates of the Class of 2018 good luck and all the best going into the future.

Photos by Barry Coulter

 

