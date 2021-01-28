The force of the ice

HeidOut Chef and Master Ice Sculptor Rusty Cox (left) is pictured at work on the creation of an X-wing ice sculpture (of Star Wars fame) on the patio of the HeidOut Restaurant and Brewhouse in Cranbrook. Cox was just back from an ice sculpture competition in Lake Louise, bringing some extra blocks of ice home. These were put to use this weekend past, with the final product on display (below). Photos by Barry Coulter (top) and courtesy the HeidOut (bottom).