The community gives at Christmas

Above: Rockies Law Corporation Gives Back: In a departure from previous years, the staff and lawyers of Rockies Law Corporation’s seven offices decided to give up their annual corporate Christmas Party in lieu of a revamped event that would help give back to their community. An afternoon of bowling saw them collect over 600lbs of goods for the Cranbrook Food Bank and provide gifts to 12 different kids through the Dairy Queen Give a Wish Project.

Rockies Law strongly believe in the importance of giving back to the communities in which they live, work and play. Over the past year they have supported many great causes in the area including the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, the Cranbrook Turkey Drive, the Fernie Child Care Society, the SPCA, the Cranbrook Lacrosse Association, the Hospice Society, Kimberley Trails Society and all the local food banks.

The students in Mrs. Ruoss’ Class at Gordon Terrace for the past month have been collecting things to donate to the people who are homeless. They were able to collect 5 big boxes of useful items that will be given out at the Salvation Army Shelter. They collected socks, hats, toothbrushes, food items, gift cards and gloves and made some Christmas cards to be given out. They learned that everyone can give, even if it just a warm smile. Nancy from the Salvation Army came to collect the items and will make sure they are given out. Photo submitted

Winnie Vitaliano, Vice President of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3032 Cranbrook, presented a “Merry Christmas” donation of turkeys and pork loins to Tammy Pocha, Supervisor/Mgr. of Street Angel. Photo courtesy Pat Buehler

On December 13, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cranbrook donated $500 to the Mount Baker Secondary School Parent Advisory Committee. Left to right: Gordon Henry (Legion executive member), Carter White, Carter Marlow, MBSS Vice Principal Kaley Wasylowich. Photo submitted

The Grinch and Real Canadian Superstore staff visited Pinewood Elementary School to share some Christmas treats! (Photo courtesy Teresa Hladun)

Barb Keitch of Cranbrook Garden Club presents Noelle Luke and Ed Pocha of Operation Street Angel with a cheque for $100.25 and boxes of toiletries, collected from all the Garden Club members at the Christmas Social. (Photo submitted)

Janice Pelletier, President of Cranbrook Garden Club, presents Major Ginny Kristensen of the Salvation Army with a cheque for $402.60, raised from Garden Club members at their Christmas Social.