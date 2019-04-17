Sweetheart candidates introduced

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates for 2019/20 were introduced at a gala event at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook Saturday, April 13

Ladies and gentlemen, your candidates, left to right: Sheila Martine (Sponsored by Rotary Club of Cranbrook), Jaydlyn Chung (Sunrise Rotary), Danielle Lazar (Columbo Lodge), Hannah Meester (L.A F.O.E.), Sharron Szogi (KinClub of Cranbrook), Mya Robinson (Lions Club), Faith McWhirter (Sugar Town Quilt). Stephanie Moore Photography

The Sam Steele Sweetheart and Sam Steele Princess will be chosen and introduced at the Sam Steele Pageant on Friday June 14, at the Key City Theatre, and will then go on to represent Cranbrook to the world for the next year.

