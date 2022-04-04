Sweatin’ for Science helps reduce barriers to STEM education in BC and Yukon

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science help provide students with mentorship connections with industry experts who can provide tools and lab space as well as educational workshops.

This May, the Science Fair Foundation BC’s biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

This month, the 13 regional fairs around BC and Yukon are wrapping up, with three students from British Columbia chosen to compete in the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, May 7 to 13, Timothy Cai from Surrey, Catherine Diyakonov from Vancouver and Henry Zhao from Burnaby.

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science help support students like these by providing mentorship connections with industry experts who can provide tools and lab space as well as educational workshops. They also contribute financial aid for science fair students, which means they can access the tools necessary to develop their ideas and attend events outside their home communities.

Students gain the confidence and ability to progress from local and regional events onto national and international competitions, where Team BC has consistently excelled. In British Columbia, 13 regional fairs are part of the over 100 fairs held across Canada every year.

The Science Fair Foundation of BC is the largest volunteer science outreach network in the province supporting science and technology education by inspiring curiosity through the Science Fair program. With over 1,500 science and technology educators and professionals volunteering as mentors, judges and science fair hosts; SFFBC’s Science Fair Program is recognized as one of the most successful in Canada.

SFFBC was established in 1997 by a team committed to providing long-term support to Science Fairs in British Columbia and the Yukon. Their success is built on collaboration among educators, industry and community leaders, and dedicated volunteers.

Registration for Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition is now open and this year’s theme is space exploration. Participants will be able to take part in virtual workouts with a fun out-of-this-world twist as a part of Movin’ Mondays and individuals and teams will track their KM through an app from May 1 to 30. They can take part in any setting, be it their living room, neighbourhood streets or community at large. Participants are entered into prize draws for every $100 raised, there will also be prizes awarded to individuals with the most kilometers logged in their activity category and most funds raised.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience.

