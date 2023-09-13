Sunrise Rotary, Christ Church Anglican partnership will help Ukraine school

The Ukraine School Project will help Kharkiv Elementary School, located in a war zone, build a bomb shelter

Pictured above are, left to right: Allan Davis, Sunrise Rotary; Kevin Arndt, Christ Church Anglican; Steve Weatherall, President, Sunrise Rotary, and the cheque presentation at Sunrise Rotary’s breakfast meeting, Tuesday, September 12. (Barry Coulter photo)

Sunrise Rotary Club and Christ Church Anglican in Cranbrook have partnered to help a elementary school in war-torn Ukraine. More than $16,300 was raised in the community for the Ukraine School Project, which will go towards rebuilding a bomb shelter at Kharkiv Elementary School.

The school is not far front the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and not far from the front lines where the Ukrainian military is fighting invading Russian forces.

Cranbrook residents Kristian Zherebna and Kurtis Bond of Cranbrook have family connections in the neighbourhood of the school, and are returning there to help facilitate the project.

