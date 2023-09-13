Pictured above are, left to right: Allan Davis, Sunrise Rotary; Kevin Arndt, Christ Church Anglican; Steve Weatherall, President, Sunrise Rotary, and the cheque presentation at Sunrise Rotary’s breakfast meeting, Tuesday, September 12. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured above are, left to right: Allan Davis, Sunrise Rotary; Kevin Arndt, Christ Church Anglican; Steve Weatherall, President, Sunrise Rotary, and the cheque presentation at Sunrise Rotary’s breakfast meeting, Tuesday, September 12. (Barry Coulter photo)

Sunrise Rotary, Christ Church Anglican partnership will help Ukraine school

The Ukraine School Project will help Kharkiv Elementary School, located in a war zone, build a bomb shelter

Sunrise Rotary Club and Christ Church Anglican in Cranbrook have partnered to help a elementary school in war-torn Ukraine. More than $16,300 was raised in the community for the Ukraine School Project, which will go towards rebuilding a bomb shelter at Kharkiv Elementary School.

The school is not far front the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and not far from the front lines where the Ukrainian military is fighting invading Russian forces.

Cranbrook residents Kristian Zherebna and Kurtis Bond of Cranbrook have family connections in the neighbourhood of the school, and are returning there to help facilitate the project.

Pictured above are, left to right: Allan Davis, Sunrise Rotary; Kevin Arndt, Christ Church Anglican; Steve Weatherall, President, Sunrise Rotary, and the cheque presentation at Sunrise Rotary’s breakfast meeting, Tuesday, September 12. (Barry Coulter photo)

Previous story
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

Just Posted

The Gold Creek Dam, a key piece of the Cranbrook’s water supply infrastructure, is in dire need of replacement. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City to seek out $14M in grant funding to replace Gold Creek Dam

Pictured above are, left to right: Allan Davis, Sunrise Rotary; Kevin Arndt, Christ Church Anglican; Steve Weatherall, President, Sunrise Rotary, and the cheque presentation at Sunrise Rotary’s breakfast meeting, Tuesday, September 12. (Barry Coulter photo)
Sunrise Rotary, Christ Church Anglican partnership will help Ukraine school

The suspect was described as wearing an off-white hoodie, a grey mask, blue jeans and a brown hat. He carried a grey bag with a black strap and had brown eyes (courtesy of RCMP)
RCMP searching for suspect in liquor store robbery

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library