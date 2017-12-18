Summer job funding available

Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski wants regional employers to know that it is time to apply for funding to hire students for summer 2018.

“The annual Canada Summer Jobs Program helps our young people find summer employment and gain valuable workplace skills,” said Stetski, “and employers can use the funds to subsidize an expanded summer workforce. This is a win-win for our communities.”

Service Canada will be accepting applications for the 2018 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program starting December 19th. Eligible not-for-profit groups, community organizations, public sector employers and small businesses can apply to the CSJ program for federal funding to hire students, aged 15 to 30.

The Kootenay-Columbia MP has set local priorities to meet the employment needs of the region, including projects in tourism, the environment, arts and culture, and food security. Stetski will give particular consideration to communities with low rates of youth employment and to programs that hire the disabled, indigenous or ethnic minorities.

“This is a program I actively support, and I will be participating in the final selection process again this year.”

Last year MP Stetski was instrumental in assigning grants totaling more than $600,000 to Kootenay-Columbia employers.

The closing date for applications is February 2, 2018. Applicants approved for funding may hire students as early as April 2018. For further information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or a Service Canada Centre.