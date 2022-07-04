Summer is in full swing at Cranbrook Arts

For The Townsman

Let the Summer Camps begin – there are still few spots left in Cranbrook Arts Summer Camps. We are excited to see students, many of whom attended Art After School this year, and we welcome all those new to Summer Art Camp.

Our Camp Counsellor team this year is a dynamic group of young people. Gray, who is studying Film and TV at Capilano College, will be bring new skills to classes but especially for the week of August July 25 -29 with the theme Fun Foundations of Film.

Megan is returning to us this year having just graduated from Mt Baker Senior Secondary School. Megan brings a wealth of skills to the job and we have no doubt there will be some Bob Ross impersonation.

Tianna, a talented young artist, is eager to move into the working world with children.

A hand-building clay class is taking place in the clay time studio during July. The first class is set to go July 11th.

Christyn and Shyre also lead a Drop and Draw Class on some Sunday evenings. Please check in with Shyre at shyre@cranbrookarts.com to see if the class is on. Regular classes will resume in September. Please register for all classes on our webpage at www.cranbrookarts.com

July’s Exhibit in the 1401 Gallery is the work of Teddy and Laurie Mahood.

Gitksan artist and Smithsonian Sculptor, Teddy Mahood and his wife create original wood sculpture in red cedar. They both do design. Teddy does most of the carving, burning, wire brushing and sanding, while Laurie also carves, does final carving and cleaning and adds color to their creations with paint and stain. Teddy’s art pieces are enjoyed world-wide, by both private and corporate clients. Over the years he has been featured on Victoria TV, BCTV and in numerous publications such as the Vancouver Sun, The Province, and the Seattle Times. This is your chance to see a collection of Teddy and Laurie’s work. Proceeds from a sunflower piece, which will be up for silent auction and is currently being carved, will be going to support freedom for Ukraine society. Teddy and Laurie have more than one charitable organization in support of Ukraine that they wish to donate to. A public reception is being held Saturday July 2nd from 6 -8 p.m. when you can come and meet the artists.

We would like to remind potters that our clay vessel exhibit is happening in September. Don’t delay in getting your entries in. Looking to the future, another reminder goes out to our artists; the annual Square Foot Show will occur once again in November and December. After last year’s success we look forward to this exciting show before Christmas.

This month we welcome a new member of staff, Monique Cudbertson. Monique comes to us as our new Programming Director. She brings a wealth of experience in art, business and was once a chef for the Alpine Club of Canada. We are thrilled to have her on board. You can reach Monique at programming@cranbrookarts.com.

We would like to thank BC Gaming for their recent award of funds to go towards our operations. We would also like to thank all those who contributed to our fabulous float in Sam Steele Days. It was a treat to see our float, tent and artists painting in the Paint the Park Event at the Skateboard Park.

A very special mention and thank you this month goes to Richard Forget who donated a large collection of items in honour of his late wife Geraldine. The slogan on our building says ‘Watch us Grow’ and we thank all those members of our community who have helped us do that. It has been one year since we first opened our 1401 Gallery. We have been thrilled with the response to all our classes and exhibits and look forward to many more in the years to come.